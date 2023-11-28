2 easy and healthy chicken dinner recipes from chef Dan Churchill

Need a break from heavy foods after Thanksgiving? "MasterChef Australia" alum Dan Churchill, aka the Healthy Chef, is popping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of his easy, flavorful and good-for-you chicken dinner recipes. He shows us how to make spinach- and feta-stuffed pan-seared chicken breasts and one-pan Mediterranean chicken with orzo.

Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo by Dan Churchill

I love how packed with flavor this recipe is. Fresh herbs are always a game-changer in the kitchen; they are the No. 1 thing I recommend people add more of to day-to-day cooking. You can also bring in any other favorite spices in addition to the garlic powder to amp up the flavor even more.

Spinach and Feta Stuffed Chicken Breast by Dan Churchill

This recipe is packed with protein and is a delicious twist on your usual stuffed chicken; it's a bit more modern and elevated. This dish requires under 10 ingredients, making it great for a weeknight dinner. You can serve with any starch you like: sourdough, rice or roasted potatoes.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com