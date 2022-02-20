2 elderly adults found in suspected murder-suicide

Two elderly residents were found dead in what police believe to be a murder-suicide in Boynton Beach, Florida, last week.

An elderly male, 90, and woman were discovered dead with gunshot wounds Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday. The agency identified Sondra Wiener, 87, as one of the two adults found.

The man's family invoked Marsy's Law, which seeks to protect the privacy rights of crime victims, but police appeared to name him in their release.

Cause of death will officially be determined by the medical examiner.

Wiener appears to be the sister of the infamous Wall Street con artist Bernie Madoff. Police did not confirm Wiener's relatives and her family declined to comment to NBC News Sunday, calling it a private family matter.

Madoff, who died in prison last year, scammed thousands of investors out of billions of dollars in one of the largest Ponzi schemes uncovered by authorities.

Wiener's son David told the New York Post in 2009 that his mother had been one of Madoff's victims in the scheme when the newspaper reported that she was "desperately" selling her Palm Beach estate.