2 elderly men involved in apparent homicide-suicide Tuesday in Rittman identified

Rittman police identified 71-year-old Timothy Bowes and 76-year-old James Sawyers as the two elderly men involved in an apparent homicide-suicide Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to South Main Street for a shooting outside of an apartment. Upon arriving, they found Bowes shot in the backyard and Sawyers, the suspected shooter, inside his apartment, police said.

While officers responded to Bowes, moving him out of the line of fire, police also attempted to get Sawyers out of his apartment.

Police eventually forced entry into Sawyers' apartment, soon hearing a third suspected shot from inside, officials said. Officers found Sawyers suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bowes was pronounced dead at the scene. Sawyers was pronounced dead in the ambulance.

Rittman Police Chief Robert Shows said the incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Rittman police identify men involved in apparent homicide-suicide