2 employees killed, customer injured in shooting at Federal Way bar

Federal Way police are investigating after two employees of a bar were killed and one customer was injured in a shooting early Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting at Stars Bar & Grill at 31216 Pacific Hwy. S. around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two women and a man with gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid until medics arrived, but both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe that the women, both employees of the bar, and the male victim, a customer, were shot in the parking lot after being involved in a dispute with the shooting suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s. The man left the scene before police arrived.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone who was at the bar at any time last night or who has information on the incident is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.