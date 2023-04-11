2 employees shot at work, 1 suspect arrested, another suspect still at large, police say

Two people were injured in a shooting at a LaGrange establishment and police say they have identified the two suspects involved.

On Monday evening, police said they were called out to 222 Commerce Avenue, which is the location of an Aaron’s Rent-to-Own store.

When they got to Aaron’s, they found two employees, Darius Bailey and Keith Williams, who had been shot.

The two victims were treated on the scene LaGrange Fire personnel and EMS, then taken to other hospitals.

They were at work and shot inside of the store.

LaGrange police said after interviews and an investigation, they were able to identify two suspects, Taquavious Smith, 20, and Zaniyyah Muhammad, 19.

Police said the shooting happened over an alleged dispute from a previous incident.

Both Smith and Muhammad left the scene in a black car.

A short time later, police said Muhammad was found at her residence where she was taken into custody. Police said Smith is still at large and considered to be armed.

Police said warrants have been issued for both suspects on two counts of Aggravated Assault.

