2 employees shot at SmileDirectClub in Antioch, Tennessee, police say

At least two people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a Tennessee SmileDirectClub, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred about 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of Antioch Pike in Antioch, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The two victims, who were identified as employees, were taken to a hospital.

BREAKING: Active shooter investigation underway at Smile Direct Club on Antioch Pk. Call went out just before 6 a.m. Two employees were shot & are hospitalized. Suspected gunman was shot by MNPD on Antioch Pk & was taken to a hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 3, 2021

The suspected gunman was also hospitalized after being shot by police officers.

No other details, including the conditions of the victims and suspect, were immediately available. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

At least two people were injured in a shooting at a SmileDirectClub warehouse in Antioch, a district of Nashville on August 3, 2021. (Alexandria Adams / WSMV)

SmileDirectClub told NBC affiliate WSMV of Nashville that the company was working with police.

“Although SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning, the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site," the company said. "The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.