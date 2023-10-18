2 employees terminated, 6 others disciplined for Topeka Correctional Facility misconduct

The Kansas Department of Corrections has terminated two employees and disciplined six others for their conduct related to the alleged Sept. 7 abuse of a female inmate at Topeka Correctional Facility.

"It has been determined that staff performed in a manner that is unacceptable, violated agency policy and procedures and was not in keeping with the values of the organization," said David Thompson, the department's public information officer, on Tuesday.

The department is also implementing training for all staff aimed at ensuring employees feel empowered to challenge and report any order they think is illegal, immoral or unethical, including those from superior officers, he said.

What happened at Topeka Correctional Facility?

A message posted Sept. 14 on Facebook said the incident occurred the evening of Sept. 7 at Topeka Correctional, the state's women's prison at 815 S.E. Rice Road.

Authorities haven't made the inmate's name public. She fell and was forced by officers to roll down a sidewalk, the post said, adding that she remained hospitalized seven days later with broken bones.

Corrections department officials feel confident that the misconduct involved represents "a temporary lapse in judgment for the handful of staff that were involved and do not reflect a systemic issue at TCF or the larger correctional system," Thompson said.

No further details were being released.

