These 2 Energy ETFs Are Soaring -- and They Have the Wind at Their Back

After a terrible 2018, the energy sector is showing signs of life this January. Beaten-down shares of oil and gas companies have climbed on hopes that the energy markets will rebound throughout 2019. In addition, two ETFs that are designed to track the prices of crude oil and natural gas through futures contracts are among the top performers in the new year.

For investors who've tracked the performance of United States Oil Fund (NYSEMKT: USO) and United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEMKT: UNG) over the years, it's surprising to see the two ETFs near the top of the performance list for a change. However, a shift in the market environment in energy futures has helped give these funds a much-needed boost -- and that trend could continue well into 2019 and beyond.

USO Chart More

USO data by YCharts.

How these energy ETFs work

United States Oil and United States Natural Gas both get their exposure to energy prices by using futures contracts. That prevents the funds from having to take physical possession of thousands of barrels of crude oil or a large amount of natural gas, as well as bearing the storage costs involved in working with the commodity itself.

Specifically, the ETFs focus on futures that have the nearest available expiration date. That gives them substantially similar exposure to the changes in spot prices for their respective markets. But in order to avoid getting stuck with having to take delivery of the commodity, the ETFs regularly close out their futures contracts before they expire, replacing them with contracts that expire the following month. That process takes place over a four-day period each month, allowing the fund managers to make the transition in an orderly fashion without being as vulnerable to institutional investors seeking to take advantage of the funds.

Four oil wells with pumps on a hazy day. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Steady declines from contango

The problem with this strategy is that over the long run, the way that the futures markets are typically positioned leads to erosion in the ETFs' value over time. That's because most of the time, oil futures are priced so that contracts further in the future are more expensive than contracts closer to expiration. That's known as contango, and it means that when each ETF sells off the near-term contract and replaces it with the next-month contract, it typically has to pay a little extra -- even though the spot price doesn't change at all.