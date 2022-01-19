2 New England women arrested for alleged roles in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Jan. 19—Two New England women were arrested on Tuesday in connection to their alleged roles in the riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.

Kirstyn Niemela, 33, of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Stefanie Chiguer, 36, of Dracut, Massachusetts, were arrested by FBI Boston's Joint Terrorism Task Force officers after a warrant was issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia, officials said.

Both women are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, officials said.

Their cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. The total number of people charged by the FBI Boston Division for connection with the riots on Jan. 6, 2020, now stands at 13.

You can access the photos for the individuals the FBI is seeking information on in relation to the U.S. Capitol riot at, fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence.