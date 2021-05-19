2 ex-cops accused of breaking an elderly woman's arm during an arrest and later laughing about it are facing charges

2 ex-cops accused of breaking an elderly woman's arm during an arrest and later laughing about it are facing charges
Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
colorado cop fistbump
Colorado cops were seen fist-bumping each other and laughing while they watched footage of a dementia patient's violent arrest. Screengrab/YouTube

  • Prosecutors in Colorado have filed charges against former Loveland Police officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali.

  • The charges were filed connection to the June 2020 arrest of Karen Garner.

  • Garner, who has dementia, had her arm broken and shoulder dislocated during the arrest.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Two former Colorado police officers are facing charges in connection to the violent June 2020 arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman who has dementia - in which her arm was broken and her shoulder was dislocated.

Prosecutors with the Eighth Judicial District Attorney's Office filed the charges against Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali, who resigned from the Loveland Police Department last month, The Denver Post reported.

Hopp is facing charges including felony assault, causing serious bodily injury and attempting to influence a public servant, while Jalali is facing charges of failing to report use of force and failing to intervene, court records seen by The Post show.

Both former officers are facing misconduct charges.

The charges stem from Garner's arrest in June 2020, after a Walmart employee told police that Garner had left with $14 worth of items without paying, The Associated Press reported.

Later surveillance footage from the police department jailhouse showed two police officers, identified by CBS Denver as Hopp and Jalali, fist-bumping and laughing while watching body camera footage of the arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia

    A police officer who pushed a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia to the ground and pinned her against the hood of his patrol car is facing criminal charges of using excessive force, while a second officer is accused of failing to stop or report his actions, prosecutors said Wednesday. Austin Hopp is facing charges of second-degree assault, attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct in last year's arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Daria Jalali, who arrived after Garner was handcuffed, is facing charges of failing to report use of force, failing to intervene and official misconduct.

  • Laughing Cops Charged for Violent Arrest of Woman With Dementia

    YouTubeTwo former Colorado police officers face charges after they violently arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia last summer—and then laughed while watching gruesome body-cam footage of the incident back at the police station.Ex-Loveland Police officer Austin Hopp, 26, has been charged with second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, attempting to influence a public servant, and official misconduct in relation to the June 26, 2020, arrest of Karen Garner, who was tackled and handcuffed for leaving a Walmart with unpaid goods.The other cop who assisted in Garner’s arrest, 27-year-old Daria Jalali, was charged with failure to report the use of force by a peace officer, failure to intervene, and first-degree official misconduct, according to online court records.Surveillance footage released last month revealed that after the arrest—in which Hopp tackled Garner to the ground and handcuffed her against his cruiser—the officers went back to the station and watched their body-cam footage of the incident as Garner sat in a cell for hours.“Ready for the pop?” Hopp said to Jalali and other officers as they gathered to watch. “What popped?” another officer asked.“I think it was her shoulder,” Hopp replied, before later adding: “I can’t believe I threw a 73-year-old on the ground.”Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial OpeningWhile warrants have been issued for both officers, it was not immediately clear if they were in custody as of Wednesday morning. The charges come after the 8th Judicial District Critical Response Team completed a review of the arrest, which elicited national attention. Gordan McLaughlin, the 8th Judicial district attorney, is expected to hold a press conference about the results of the review.In April, Garner filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officers who arrested her, claiming they broke her arm and dislocated her shoulder during an excessively violent assault.According to the lawsuit, the incident began after Garner left a Walmart without paying for $13 worth of items. While store employees had stopped her at the exit and retrieved the items, they “refused to let her pay” and she began to walk home. Hopp, however, caught up to Garner to arrest her, calling out for her to stop.When she indicated she could not understand him—which is a common side effect of dementia and sensory aphasia—Hopp “violently assaulted her by twisting her arms behind her back, throwing her to the ground and handcuffing her” while Jalali assisted, the lawsuit alleges.“In their efforts to repeatedly and needlessly injure and subdue the terrified Ms. Garner, Officers Hopp and Jalali fractured and dislocated her shoulder in addition to other injuries (scrapes to face, bloody nose, contusions to knees),” the lawsuit states, adding that a concerned citizen even stopped to question the officers’ “aggression” during the arrest.Colorado Hubby Charged With Killing Suzanne Morphew Tried to Influence FBI Agent: Docs“Despite the visible dislocation of her arm from her shoulder, and her repeated cries of pain while on scene and in the several hours she remained in their care and control that followed, neither the defendant officers nor anyone else at the Loveland Police Department sought medical care for Ms. Garner—instead keeping her in extreme pain, in handcuffs, and actively preventing her from access to medical treatment for over six hours,” the suit added.The surveillance footage from the police station showed that the officers were seemingly too preoccupied reliving the assault to help Garner.“It’s like live TV... Body-cams are my favorite thing to watch, I could watch livestream body-cams all day,” Jalali said in the footage.Jalali and Hopp resigned from the Loveland Police Department on April 30 amid an internal investigation. Another officer who was seen watching the footage at the police station also resigned.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Target Will Give You A $5 Coupon If You Get Vaccinated At One Of Their Stores

    Here are all the details.

  • Tom Cruise sells Colorado mountain retreat for $39.5 million

    In Colorado, Tom Cruise just sold an action-packed estate with a dirt bike course and snowmobile track for his full asking price of $39.5 million.

  • Kansas City police officer fatally shot ‘defenseless and fleeing’ dog, lawsuit says

    The lawsuit claims the officers killed the dog, Sierra, without just cause.

  • Top US general monitoring Israel-Hamas conflict in case it spreads to Lebanon

    Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top U.S. general in the Middle East, said he is closely monitoring the conflict between Israel and Hamas in case it widens into Lebanon. McKenzie, who is overseeing the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, also said that he would present a plan in early June to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for how the U.S. would carry out its "over-the-horizon" operations after all 2,500 American troops have left. The U.S. Central Command commander talked with a small group of reporters traveling with him to the Middle East Wednesday about how CENTCOM will soon incorporate Israel into its area of responsibility, assuming the primary U.S. military relationship that for decades has been undertaken by U.S. European Command.

  • Ex-Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio faces federal extortion charge for alleged threat to expose basketball program

    Gaudio allegedly demanded 17 months salary in exchange for silence over alleged recruiting violations.

  • An accused Capitol rioter asked for a separate trial after the 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer said insurrectionists have 'brain damage'

    An accused member of the Proud Boys argued the lawyer's offensive comments will "directly impact" his right to a fair trial.

  • What's in Store for The Children's Place (PLCE) in Q1 Earnings?

    The Children's Place (PLCE) first-quarter performance is likely to have gained from growth in online sales, backed by efficient omni-channel capabilities.

  • THEN AND NOW: The stars of 'Dance Moms' nearly 10 years later

    Stars like JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler got their start as students at Abby Lee Dance Company. Here's what they've been up to since the show aired.

  • Kim Kardashian Is Worried About Showing Her Kids This Part of 'KUWTK'

    With the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in sight, Kim Kardashian is looking back on some of the 20 seasons of the show with the eye of a parent and wondering how she’s going to explain a few things to her kids. In a sneak peek of the upcoming May 20 episode, she […]

  • Justin Hartley Privately Marries Sofia Pernas

    This is Us star Justin Hartley got married for the third time! The recently-divorced actor is now husband to Jane the Virgin's Sofia Pernas, a source revealed to E! News.

  • ‘Mysterious mass’ found on North Carolina coast. What is this blob baffling experts?

    Short on answers, wildlife experts asked the public to weigh in.

  • 5 Simple Ways to Improve Your Form When You Walk, According to a Barre Instructor

    Whether you take 1000 or 10,000 steps a day, try these tips to improve your form and reduce wear and tear on your body.

  • UFOs are about to make their way to the U.S. Senate. Here's what to know.

    U.S. intelligence agencies are expected to deliver a report on “unidentified aerial phenomena” to Congress next month, sparking renewed interest in UFOs.

  • Once key to the economy, Bosnia's coal mines face closure

    As Bosnia-Herzegovina prepares to switch from coal to renewables,the country's miners face an uncertain future.Workers at the Abid Lolic pit fear its closure will bring financial collapse to the central region, wreaking ruin upon its 15,000 inhabitants.Adis Kasumovic is the mine's director."The whole valley of Nova Bila is financially dependent on this mine, if this mine stops working, there will be a big financial collapse in this valley as people wouldn't have anything to live from."Miners were once a trademark of the former Yugoslav republic, rich in coal. A miner even features on one of the country's banknotes. But Bosnia, and its Western Balkan neighbors who are clamoring to join the EU, have pledged to reduce CO2 emissions -and close their coal mines by 2050 in line with the rest of Europe.Major restructuring plans are in the works.The government says that no miner will lose a job in the process, but thousands of families fear unemployment -as the country has yet to develop alternative job schemes.Senad Kasumovic has worked at the Abid Lolic mine for 28 years."My grandfather, father and brothers who worked here all earned a pension, I hope I will earn one too."Unions have announced a general strike and subsequent protests -until their demands for socially-sensitive restructuring have been respected.Some, such as ecologist Anes Podic, say the pressures on the coal industry are less to do with sustainability, and more rooted in inefficiency and corruption."A 2008 study examining energy in the whole country of Bosnia-Herzegovina found major problems with the productivity of a number of mines. When you add corruption ad employ people along political party lines, then you get the current situation, in which the chaos is caused not so much by the pressure to switch to renewable energies, but by the general state of Bosnian-Herzegovinian society."

  • Lil Nas X Bared His Ripped Abs to Celebrate His New Single

    The rapper looks lean and toned in a series of thirst traps he posted to Twitter to promote the song 'Sun Goes Down'.

  • Online shopping boom sees JD.com beat estimates

    A move to online shopping saw China's JD.com first-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday (May 19). As growth remained robust in the domestic e-commerce sector, people have jumped online to shop for everything from groceries to luxury goods.Net revenue at JD.com, China's largest e-commerce company by revenue, rose 39% to about $31.57 billion over the quarter.Popular brands including Starbucks and sports retailer Decathlon, along with luxury fashion brands like Marni, launched flagship stores during the quarter on JD.com's e-commerce platform.The earnings beat comes on the heels of a major regulatory crackdown on rival Alibaba.Chinese anti-monopoly authorities fined the e-commerce giant a record $2.75 billion last month for engaging in a practice known as "choose one from two". That's where platforms penalize merchants for listing products on multiple sites.Even though that penalty targeted a rival, the uncertain regulatory environment has dampened investor sentiment across China's internet sector.U.S.-listed shares of JD have dropped about 13% since news of the fine on Alibaba was announced.

  • Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With Intruder

    Ramsey County Jail/St. Paul PoliceMore than 11 years ago, Heidi Firkus, an artist and avid churchgoer who loved watching rom-coms, was fatally shot in her Minneapolis home.Her husband, Nicholas Firkus, said someone broke into their St. Paul home at about 6:30 a.m. on April 25, 2010. He grabbed his shotgun and tried to fight off the intruder but, in the process, the gun went off twice, hitting his 25-year-old wife in the back, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported at the time. Nicholas, 27, was shot in the leg.Nicholas Firkus was a “victim not a perpetrator,” his lawyer said at the time.But in a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday, a SWAT team took Firkus into custody in a pre-dawn raid after the Ramsey County attorney’s office charged him with murder. It’s not yet clear what led to the extraordinary breakthrough; Firkus will appear in court later Thursday.‘F*cking Monster’: Mom of Dead Kids Rages as Nebraska Dad Is Charged“We’re extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point. And also for everyone who has prayed and stood beside us all these years,” Heidi’s family said in a statement to FOX 9. “We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can’t have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth. God is honored by truth. Heidi’s life and memory is further honored by truth."Heidi met her husband at church, where they both worked as youth group leaders. They married in 2005 and moved in together to the two-story home on a tree-lined street in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.But, in a search warrant affidavit filed in 2010 seeking the couple’s credit reports, it emerged that they were in dire financial straits.Their home had been under foreclosure proceedings and they were due to be evicted the day after Heidi was killed. Nothing in the house had been sold or packed up, investigators said, and despite a mountain of unpaid bills and outstanding credit balances, the couple seemed to have a “lifestyle of wanton spending outside of their means," the affidavit said.Although Nicholas later told police that Heidi knew about their financial issues, numerous family and close friends told investigators that they believed she was in the dark.Police never found any evidence of forced entry to the home or any witnesses who saw an intruder. “The neighborhood is densely populated and it was light at the time of the incident,” the 2010 search affidavit said.Two years after Heidi’s death, Nicholas remarried, however the couple divorced in 2019. He stopped talking to the police the day after Heidi died.Meanwhile, Heidi’s family and friends were left searching for answers. In a 2019 Pioneer Press article, they pleaded for renewed help to solve the decade-old case and said Heidi would never have kept her financial troubles a secret.“She was never ashamed about being vulnerable or having hard conversations,” Jessie Bain, a childhood friend, said.They recalled her seeming happy and normal in the lead up to her death, even going on a trip to Hawaii with her husband.“There are so many things that don’t add up,” Ashley Starr, a teenage friend, said at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea deal

    Stephen Colbert agreed with his fellow late-night hosts that the CDC's reliance on the honor system to keep unvaccinated Americans in masks is unlikely to be effective. "Okay, the only thing Americans need to stay safe is to be honest with themselves," he said on Monday's Late Show. "We are doomed. Do you know what the serving size of Oreos is? It's not 'sleeve.'" Meanwhile, it was another "bad day for Florida congressman Matt Gaetz," Colbert said. "Gaetz is being investigated by the feds for alleged sex trafficking and having sex with a minor, and it looks like his so-called wingman is ready to sing, man." Today, Joel Greenberg "officially pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors." "It's not just Greenberg's guilty plea that spells bad news for Gaetz," Colbert said. "We just learned that, reportedly, at a 2019 fundraiser, Gaetz snorted cocaine and had sex with an escort who was paid with campaign money. So don't worry, donors, you didn't flush your money down the drain — Gaetz placed it on the dresser." After a few more jokes, Colbert moved on. "Okay, enough GaetzGaete," he said. "Let's turn to a completely different story, GatesGaete!" His recap of Bill Gates' problems included a lot of Microsoft jokes. Greenberg's plea deal "doesn't seem like great news for Gaetz," Late Night's Seth Meyes agreed. "I'd say Matt Gaetz should lay low for a while, but no matter how low he lays, you can still see the top of his head." More Gaetz revelations are probably coming but "we already knew about the drug-fueled sex parties and the trip to the Bahamas with his other buddy, a Florida hand surgeon and marijuana entrepreneur — which is one of the characters in Florida Clue, along with a vaping gator in a Margaritaville tank-top," he joked. Grown men shouldn't have a "wingman," Meyers said, "but on the topic of wingmen, one could argue Rudy Giuliani served the role for Trump." Former President Donald Trump has reportedly "blown off Rudy's pleas for help," even though he "is deeply entangled in Rudy's mess, not to mention he's got his own legal problems, including multiple criminal investigations of his own." In fact, Meyers said. "I don't want to make generalizations, but there are more criminals or alleged criminals in Trump's inner circle than there are in a motorcycle gang or a Hollywood PTA meeting." Watch below. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal