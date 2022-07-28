2 ex-cops sentenced in Floyd civil rights case
The last two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights during his May 2020 killing were sentenced Wednesday in federal court. (July 28)
Family members spoke after former Minneapolis Police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were sentenced for violating George Floyd’s constitutional rights.
(Reuters) -Two former Minneapolis police officers were sentenced on Wednesday on federal charges stemming from the murder of George Floyd, the Black man who was killed when their colleague Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest. At a hearing in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Tou Thao, 36, to 3-1/2 years. Earlier on Wednesday, he sentenced J. Alexander Kueng, 28, to three years, Andrew Luger, U.S. attorney for Minnesota, said in a statement.
J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were convicted in February of violating George Floyd's civil rights.
J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced to three years in prison, and Tou Thau was sentenced to 3½ years for violating his civil rights.
