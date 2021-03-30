2 ex-Texas sheriff deputies indicted in Black man's death

  • This undated photo provided by the Austin, Texas police department shows Zachary Camden. Camden, a former Williamson County Sheriff's Deputy, has been indicted on manslaughter charges in the March 2019 death of a 40-year-old Black man named Javier Ambler. The announcement Tuesday, March 30, 2021, comes two years after Ambler's death was filmed by the police reality TV series "Live PD." (Austin Police Department via AP)
  • This undated photo provided by the Austin, Texas police department shows James Johnson. Johnson, a former Williamson County Sheriff's Deputy, has been indicted on manslaughter charges in the March 2019 death of a 40-year-old Black man named Javier Ambler. The announcement Tuesday, March 30, 2021, comes two years after Ambler's death was filmed by the police reality TV series "Live PD." (Austin Police Department via AP)
1 / 2

Fatal Police Chase Texas

This undated photo provided by the Austin, Texas police department shows Zachary Camden. Camden, a former Williamson County Sheriff's Deputy, has been indicted on manslaughter charges in the March 2019 death of a 40-year-old Black man named Javier Ambler. The announcement Tuesday, March 30, 2021, comes two years after Ambler's death was filmed by the police reality TV series "Live PD." (Austin Police Department via AP)
PAUL J. WEBER and JAKE BLEIBERG
·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two former Texas sheriff's deputies were arrested Tuesday on manslaughter charges in the 2019 death of a man whom they shocked with stun guns after a police chase that was filmed by real-time police TV series “Live PD," authorities said.

The charges are the first directly tied to the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man whose car deputies chased for 22 minutes after trying to pull him over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. Ambler, a former postal worker, died after deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breath. The stop in suburban Austin was caught on camera by “Live PD,” which was canceled by the A&E Network in June.

The indictments were announced as a former Minneapolis police officer is being tried in the death of George Floyd, a case that has again brought police brutality and racial injustice to the forefront in the U.S.

Former Williamson County Sheriff's Deputies James Johnson, 36, and Zachary Camden, 26, were both charged Monday with second-degree manslaughter, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said. They were booked into a Travis County jail on Tuesday and released on $150,000 bond each within an hour, according to a spokeswoman for the Travis County Sheriff's Office. It was not immediately clear whether the men had attorneys who could comment on the charges.

“With these indictments, we have taken another critical step towards justice for the Ambler family and for our community,” Garza said in a statement. “While we can never take away the pain of the Ambler family, the grand jury has sent a clear message that no one is above the law.”

Defense attorneys for the former deputies dismissed the indictments as political and said Ambler's death was the result of heart disease and his “physical exertion in resisting” the deputies.

“Mr. Johnson and Mr. Camden are neither morally nor legally responsible for his death,” said attorneys Ken Ervin Doug O’Connell. “We are requesting a trial as soon possible where we can ensure politics, campaign promises, and sensationalized media portrayals will not distort the truth of what occurred.”

Garza, a Democrat who was elected by a wide margin in November, said during his campaign for district attorney that he planned to prioritize Ambler's case.

Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was also indicted last year on charges of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into Ambler's death.

Johnson, who initiated the traffic stop, is Black. Camden is white. Both deputies had “Live PD” crews with them at the time.

Police body camera video of Ambler’s death shows the gasping 400-pound (180-kilogram) man telling the deputies that he wants to comply with their demands but can’t because he has congestive heart failure.

“I am not resisting,” Ambler cries. “Sir, I can’t breathe. ... Please. ... Please.”

The body camera video was published by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV last year. A&E has said its video never aired because of a policy against showing a death.

The indictments accuse the deputies of acting "recklessly" by "continuing all described restraint and actions when (Ambler) stated on multiple occasions he could not breath and had a health condition.”

A&E did not respond to a request for comment on the indictments.

___

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

Recommended Stories

  • Court Denies Request by Ex-Officer in Breonna Taylor Case to Move Trial Outside of Louisville

    Let’s start by remembering that no one has been criminally charged for the horrific killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, a promising and ambitious young woman who police gunned down in her home in Louisville, Ky., in the middle of the night last spring.

  • Federal charges leveled against man in Everglades shooting

    A Florida man who opened fire with an AK-47 rifle on officers inside Everglades National Park is facing federal charges, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Acting U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez said in a news release that 37-year-old Drew Curtis Sikes of Palmetto Bay is charged with attempting to kill a U.S. officer and with a weapons crime. A criminal complaint filed in Miami federal court says officers on Sunday responded initially to a call about an altercation between Sikes and his wife in the Mahogany Hammock section of the sprawling park.

  • Where is my aunt? Kids separated from relatives at the border strain U.S. shelters

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Ten-year-old Leonardo had not seen his mother in years. Instead on Feb. 23, he descended an escalator in the Los Angeles airport for the long-awaited reunion alone. As President Joe Biden's administration grapples with how to house thousands of unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, advocates say ending a long-standing practice of separating children like Leonardo from caretaking relatives would help reduce overcrowding in U.S. government custody.

  • US prosecutors's case against Ghislaine Maxwell widens as new charges brought

    US prosecutors have filed new sex trafficking charges against Ghislaine Maxwell, alleging she recruited and groomed a teenage girl as recently as 2004. The US government on Monday night widened its case against Ms Maxwell, 59, who is currently in prison in New York awaiting trial over accusations she aided in the abuse of three other women and girls. The British socialite has denied the charges. The previous charges centred on claims of abuse dating back to 1994-1997. The later date of 2004 would bring the allegations into the time period Ms Maxwell and former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein were meeting with Prince Andrew. Monday’s superseding amended indictment adds a fourth victim, saying that between 2001 and 2004 Maxwell and Epstein recruited an unnamed 14-year-old girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

  • Archbishop: Slain officer gave life, showed best of police

    A Colorado police officer shot and killed after rushing into a supermarket where a gunman opened fire sacrificed his life and showed what is best about police, Denver's archbishop said Monday during a funeral Mass for Officer Eric Talley. “Jesus has told us, greater love than this no man has than to lay down his life and Eric lived that,” Archbishop Samuel Aquila said during the traditional Latin Mass, the style beloved by Talley, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver. Aquila offered his prayers and condolences for Talley's family, which include his wife and seven children.

  • Police departments – not taxpayers – should pay the bill for misconduct settlements

    The recent $27 million settlement between the city of Minneapolis and the family of George Floyd is the largest pretrial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in U.S. history. It’s also a glaring signal that our system to hold police accountable for wrongdoing is woefully broken. Civil settlements for police misconduct have become more frequent — and in the many cases where criminal charges fail to materialize, this is the only recourse for victims and families to seek accountability and remediation for the harm they have suffered.

  • Freedom Caucus frets over how far to push its rebellion

    A split has emerged inside the House Freedom Caucus over its members' use of delaying tactics on the floor to protest Democratic policies.

  • Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4, including parents, before killing self

    A man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store, killing two of them, also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself, police said.

  • Home confinement for man, mother charged in Capitol riot

    A federal judge on Monday authorized the release of a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son on charges of involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth in Washington, D.C., authorized the release of Eisenhart and Munchel to “third-party custodians" and placed them on home confinement along with other conditions.

  • AP PHOTOS: For migrants at border, both opportunity and risk

    A 7-year old girl from Honduras walking in the darkness to keep up with strangers she met on the perilous journey from northern Mexico to Texas. A group of men standing in the shadows of the border wall after being spotted — and soon-to-be deported — by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. For those crossing, particularly unaccompanied children, there are opportunities and risks.

  • Auto industry urges Biden to back 'comprehensive' EV plan

    Major automakers, parts companies and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union urged U.S. President Joe Biden to support a "comprehensive plan" on electric vehicles and called for hefty government tax credits and numerous other financial incentives. The requests, made in a six-page letter dated March 29, come as Biden is set to unveil on Wednesday a $3 trillion or more infrastructure proposal that could include significant support for manufacturing and charging electric vehicles (EVs). The letter from the UAW and two major auto industry trade groups noted there are currently only 1.5 million EVs out of 278 million registered passenger U.S. vehicles.

  • Donald Trump blasts coronavirus experts as 'self-promoters trying to reinvent history'

    Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at two of the country's leading figures in the coronavirus battle after they criticised his handling of the pandemic. In an angry statement, the former US president described Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx as "two self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned." Mr Trump accused Dr Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, of trying to take credit for vaccine development, and "moving the goalposts to make himself look as good as possible." The former president added that Ms Birx, who was his coronavirus task force coordinator, was "a proven liar with very little credibility left." The bitter outburst came after Dr Fauci told CNN how shocked he had been when Trump last April called for states to "liberate" themselves as experts pleaded with Americans to obey shutdown orders.

  • Thai police charge politician for insulting king over vaccine remarks

    Thai police on Tuesday charged banned opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit with defaming the monarchy, after he accused the government of relying too much on a royal-owned company to produce its supply of coronavirus vaccines. Police said Thanathorn had committed lese majeste in a Facebook Live stream during which he said the government had mishandled the vaccine campaign and given an unfair advantage to Siam Bioscience, owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The complaint was lodged by Prime Minister's Office official Aphiwat Khantong, police said.

  • 9 Shoes I'm Ditching to Upgrade My Style

    Does your closet contain these?

  • Modifieds bring history back with return to Martinsville

    Brett Bodine remembers the first time he watched a race at Martinsville Speedway. The Chemung, New York, driver had flown down in a single-engine plane to watch older brother Geoff compete. His first impression when he walked into the property? “I was amazed. I had never seen such a pristine piece of property at a […]

  • NC Medicaid paid out nearly $214,000 to business owner for made-up therapy, feds say

    Pamela Grace Faulkner, 60, was sentenced to prison Tuesday and ordered to pay the money back.

  • The Henry Ford Museum Finally Gives Racing a Prominent—and Permanent—Display

    Chances are, if you love the history of American racing, you'll find something in the 24,000-square-foot ‘Driven to Win’ display to go crazy for.

  • MMA Fighter Testifies Derek Chauvin Used ‘Blood Choke’ on George Floyd

    Donald Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter, testified on the first day of the Derek Chauvin trial that he witnessed Chauvin use a “blood choke” on George Floyd and described the arrest as being “torture.” “I watched the position 1) of where the position of the knee was on the neck, 2) what body movements was going on while the knee was on the neck and 3) what was the condition of George Floyd as he was going through this torture,” Williams testified. “I felt the officer on top was shimmying to actually get the final choke in while he was on top.” Williams explained that a blood choke “specifically attacks the side of the neck and particularly cuts off the circulation of your arteries and stops the blood flowing from the top of your head to the bottom of your head.” “Sometimes you could get in a blood choke and not know you’re in a blood choke until you’re unconscious,” he added. Also Read: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial: How to Watch and Livestream Williams said he heard Floyd repeatedly say his stomach hurt, his head hurt and that his breathing was increasingly getting labored as he was in a chokehold, and that “no one” checked Floyd’s pulse. He also said Tou Thao, another officer at the scene, blamed drugs for Floyd’s reaction to the chokehold. “It pissed me off more because that wasn’t the case,” Williams said. Williams said the police officers at the scene should have known the harm they were causing, given that many of them also trained alongside him at the Minnesota Martial Arts Academy. Monday’s proceedings ended early after the live video feed of the courtroom cut out unexpectedly. Williams is expected to return to the stand on Tuesday. Read original story MMA Fighter Testifies Derek Chauvin Used ‘Blood Choke’ on George Floyd At TheWrap

  • One of Kobe Bryant's former homes is back up for grabs in Irvine

    Less than six months after Vanessa Bryant sold an Irvine home she owned with Kobe, the Tuscan-style spot is back on the market with a new look.

  • Man arrested for alleged Pokémon card heist

    The 28-year-old man allegedly stole cards worth over $9,000 in value in order to pay off debt. The post Man arrested for alleged Pokémon card heist appeared first on In The Know.