2 face alcohol charges after teen killed in 100 mph crash on I-40, report says

Two young adults have been charged with drinking with a teenager who later died in a Johnston County car crash after a Halloween party last weekend, ABC 11 reported Friday.

ABC11, which is The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, reported that the N.C. Highway Patrol and Alcohol Law Enforcement investigated the party and charged two people who were there with 18-year-old Ivan Miguel Pastrana Vega, who later died in an early-morning wreck after the party.

Authorities said Pastrana hit a deer on Interstate 40 while driving an estimated 100 mph, The News & Observer reported earlier this week, causing his car to hit a guardrail and flip into the air. Pastrana, a recent graduate of West Johnston High School, was not wearing a seatbelt and died before emergency responders got there several hours later.

Authorities have previously said speed was a factor in the crash but have not said anything about alcohol being a factor, according to reports from ABC 11 and The N&O. ABC 11 reported Friday that authorities now say he had at least one drink at the party before the crash, leading to the charges.

Law enforcement told ABC 11 they charged 18-year-old Eduardo Sanchez-Benitez of Garner, who is accused of providing alcohol, and 20-year-old Yesica Villafana of Knightdale, who authorities say hosted the party.

Neither the ALE nor the Highway Patrol responded to The N&O’s requests for details about the charges.