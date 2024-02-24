2 face arson charges after Davenport fire

Two suspects are in custody after a Friday morning fire in Davenport, a news release says.

About 10:21 a.m. Friday, Davenport Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Brown Street for a structure fire. Davenport sent three engines, two ladder trucks, one district chief for an initial response of 16 personnel.

Daltyn Matthes and Jetal Womack (Scott County Jail)

The Scott Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a neighbor across the street who said smoke was coming from the windows of the residence. First-arriving fire crews found a residence with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the structure.

Fire crews extended hand lines to the rear of the residence to extinguish the fire. Crews were able to knock the fire down in approximately 15 minutes. The residence was searched for occupants while the fire attack was in progress, and it was determined that everyone was out of the residence.

(photo by Mike Colón)

Crews remained on the scene for several hours extinguishing spot fires and investigating the cause of the fire. At this time no injuries have been reported with this incident. Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set in the rear enclosed porch that was being used as a bedroom, the fire extended further into the house causing moderate smoke and fire damage.

The Davenport Police and Fire Department arrested Daltyn Matthes, 30, and Jetal Womack, 39, on charges of first-degree arson. They are being held in Scott County Jail.

