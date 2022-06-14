2 face theft charges in cooking oil caper

Jun. 13—Two Middle Tennessee men allegedly captured on surveillance video breaking into a secured container of cooking oil at a Fairfield Glade area restaurant have been arrested and now face five charges in connection with that incident and a previous theft.

Junhao Xie, 23, Hickory Heights Dr., Hendersonville, Zhu Meng Chao, 30, no address listed but believed to also be from the Hendersonville area, were each charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property and possession of burglary tools.

For the second time in a month, deputies were called earlier this month to Spike's Bar and Grill on Peavine Rd. on a report of the theft of cooking oil being stored in a container located behind the restaurant.

The first incident was reported May 1.

When Deputy Ron Peck arrived at the business, the owner provided photos taken from the surveillance camera video of a four-door box truck parked in the parking lot with two men breaking into the secured container.

Crossville Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol and deputies in surrounding counties were advised of the theft and the suspects' vehicle description. A short time later, Deputy Jamie Wyatt found the vehicle parked behind Cracker Barrel of N. Main St. in Crossville.

The two men in the vehicle were taken into custody. A search of the truck provided a battery operated grinder and two pry bars used to access locked traps. The report states at least one of the suspect's admitted to the thefts.

Value of the cooking oil taken in the two incidents was placed at $300.

According to Peck's report, the two were jailed and Xie made a $250,000 bond afterwards. Chao remains incarcerated in lieu of bond. Both are scheduled to appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court at a later date,

The report does not state if the two are wanted for similar incidents in other jurisdictions.

