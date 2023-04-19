2 face trials in mysterious case of a Lake Norman business leader shot on a boat

Two defendants in the shooting last summer of a Lake Norman business leader on a boat are scheduled to stand trial this month, court records show, in a case that also involves sex charges.

Longtime Charlotte-Lake Norman commercial Realtor Tom McMahon was hospitalized in serious condition after he was shot on a boat at a Lake Norman marina on Sunday, July 13, 2022.

Tom McMahon, a longtime Charlotte-area commercial real estate broker and community leader, was hospitalized in serious and stable condition after the July 10 shooting at a Troutman marina, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. He was later released.

Public records show McMahon is 59 and lives in a $1.5 million lakefront home about 4 miles from where he was shot. Troutman is roughly 35 miles north of Charlotte.

Markis Allan Kirkpatrick, a 31-year-old Charlotte resident, and Andiaye Tyler, 23, also of Charlotte were scheduled for trial during the two-week Iredell County Superior Court session that began Monday, April 10, and ends Friday, April 21, according to the court calendar.

A third defendant, 31-year-old Keishari Chanel-Wicks Johnson of Las Vegas, Nevada, had her case dismissed in December, records show.

“Insufficient evidence,” a prosecutor wrote on the dismissal form filed in the Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court’s office.

Whether Kirkpatrick and Tyler will stand trial, enter a plea or have their cases continued to another month couldn’t be determined when the Observer visited the courthouse in Statesville on Friday, April 14.

Their case files sat inaccessible with many others before a judge in a second-floor courtroom, and the Clerk of Superior Court’s office has no way of knowing their outcomes until the files are returned to the office on Monday, April 24, or Tuesday, April 25, a worker in the office told the Observer.

It took nearly a half-hour of digging Friday, but the worker finally found Johnson‘s file, which contained her dismissal form.

Prosecutors, defense attorneys, McMahon and the defendants haven’t returned messages from the Observer over the months.

Deputies arrested Kirkpatrick at the scene on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to court documents.

Initially, Johnson and Tyler were arrested on drug and prostitution charges, according to a previous review of the case file by the Observer.

Tyler was charged with misdemeanor conspiracy to commit prostitution and felony conspiracy to sell and deliver a controlled substance, which arrest warrants say was cocaine.

According to the warrants, Tyler “did unlawfully agree to perform a sexual act” July 10.

Someone called in a kidnapping

The sheriff’s investigation began after deputies responded to a report of a kidnapping at 4:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Perth Road, north of Mooresville on Lake Norman.

The address released to the media by investigators after the shooting matched that of the Safe Harbor Skippers Landing marina, according to public records.

A woman who answered the phone at the marina days after the shooting told the Observer that the victim “was not one of our customers” and the boat “was not one of our boats.”

Victim found with two gunshot wounds

Sheriff’s investigators saw “two females and a male standing in the parking lot near the walkway leading to the pier,” according to a sheriff’s office news release after the shooting.

“As the deputies approached the three, the male told them there was another person on a boat who was shot,” according to the release.

“While gathering additional information, the deputies went to the area where the boats were tied up and located a male with two gunshot wounds.”

Deputies found a semiautomatic pistol, three loaded magazines and a bag with additional items in the parking lot, according to the release, which didn’t specify the items found in the bag.

“The scene was secured and Iredell County EMS arrived and took the gunshot victim to an area trauma center for emergency treatment and surgery,” sheriff’s investigators said in the release.

No one is talking

How a respected business and community leader ended up in such a situation remains a mystery, as no one involved in the case is talking publicly.

In the early 2000s, McMahon chaired the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce business growth committee..

With other business leaders, he helped create the Lake Norman Economic Development Corp. The nonprofit corporation works to attract businesses and industries to towns on the lake.

McMahon has closed more than 1,000 commercial real estate transactions in a career of more than 25 years, his LinkedIn profile shows.

He began in commercial real estate after 17 years as a quality control inspector at the former USAirways, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He spent 22 years as CEO and managing director of Cornelius-based Sperry Van Ness Commercial Real Estate Advisors, where he earned the Achiever Award for closing 22 transactions valued at $20 million in 2006, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time.

McMahon founded Cornelius-based Newport Commercial in December 1998 and owned the firm until 2003, when he became managing director of SVN Commercial Real Estate in Charlotte, his LinkedIn profile shows.

He worked at SVN until 2021, the year he joined Lake Norman Realty Inc. as a commercial broker.