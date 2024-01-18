2 facing arson charges after Miami Co. house fire

Two people are facing arson charges in connection to a house fire in MIami County last September.

On Sept. 6, deputies and the Bethel Township Fire Department were called to the 5000 block of Ross Road for reports of a house fire.

The house was a total loss and the fire was deemed suspicious, according to a media release.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: House considered total loss following fire in Miami County

After an investigation, two suspects were identified and arrested.

Stephanie Cahill, 38 of Fairborn, and Nicholas Kelch, 30, of Greenville were charged with aggravated arson.

Cahill was taken into custody in November and booked into the MIami County Jail.

Kelch was located in Tennessee by U.S. Marshals and transported back to Miami County where he was booked into the county jail.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.



