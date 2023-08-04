2 facing charges following fight on CATS bus in east Charlotte

Two people are facing charges following a fight on a CATS bus in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occured on Briar Creek Road near Commonwealth Avenue Wednesday evening.

Police said an off-duty CATS security guard and another passenger on the bus got into an argument. The argument then escalated into a physical fight initiated by the off-duty security guard.

The fight continued as both parties got off the bus, according to police.

Police said the security guard was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No weapons were involved in this incident, according to police.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with the security guard involved in this altercation.

“I’m doing much better. I’m in the process of recovering. I’m sore, as you can see my lip is swollen and everything. And I have a laceration in my head and everything,” the security guard, who did not want to be identified, said.

While he did not want to speak about the incident, he did say that despite the recent security changes, CATS buses are still dangerous and more needs to be done to improve safety.

