2 facing charges after police bust backyard volleyball gambling ring in Milford

Two people are facing criminal charges after Milford police say they busted an illegal gambling ring centered around backyard volleyball tournaments.

Luis Loja-Caguana is slated to be arraigned Friday on charges including keeping a disorderly home, gaming or betting, and place for registering bets, according to the Milford Police Department. Zoila Castro is also charged with illegally selling liquor.

Milford detectives, along with the Milford Board of Health and Milford Building and Inspections officials, raided a home at 21 Franklin Street on Aug. 26 following an extensive investigation.

An on-site sweep of the property revealed that Loja-Caguana had paved over his entire backyard, transforming the space into two regulation-size volleyball courts, according to police.

Loja-Caguana is accused of using the space to illegally collect and place bets on the outcomes of volleyball games and tournaments that he hosted.

“The prize money would be in the range of thousands of dollars,” investigators said in a statement.

Police said that Castro ran a full-size concession stand during the games, selling alcoholic beverages to customers without permits.

Additional details are expected to be released when the pair face a judge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW