2 facing charges in Windsor robbery, pistol whipping

Jul. 5—WINDSOR — Two men are facing charges in a robbery last year in which a high school acquaintance of theirs was repeatedly pistol whipped during what had been arranged as a marijuana deal and suffered a seizure, police said.

Kilam Malik Harris, 22, of 302 Deerfield Ave., Windsor, was arrested Nov. 19 and is free on $50,000 bond while facing charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and sixth-degree larceny as well as related conspiracy counts.

Dalton Gordon, 22, of Bloomfield, who was arrested in March 2020 and is free on $20,000 bond, charged with conspiring to commit two crimes, first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny.

The victim identified a third high school acquaintance as the driver of the car in which the robbery and assaults took place, saying the driver and Harris pistol whipped him, according to an affidavit by Windsor police Officer Michael Tustin.

But online court records don't show that the driver is charged in the incident. He has one pending case with a 2020 docket number, but most records of the case are sealed from public view, which would be consistent with his having at least applied for admission to a pretrial diversion program.

ROBBERY CASE

DEFENDANTS: Kilam Malik Harris, 22, OF 302 Deerfield Ave., Windsor and Dalton Gordon, 22, OF Bloomfield

CHARGES: Harris is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, sixth-degree larceny, and related conspiracy counts; Gordon is charged with conspiring to commit two crimes, first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny

STATUS: Harris is free on $50,000 bond and due Aug. 2 in Hartford Superior Court; Gordon is free on $20,000 bond and due July 16 in the same court

Police learned of the incident through a 911 call on Feb. 28, 2020, and found the victim near the intersection of Sunnyfield Drive and Robin Road with a bleeding cut over his right eye and swollen, bruised areas on his head, Tustin reported.

The officer went on to describe the following: The victim said he was at home when he got a call from some friends who wanted to buy marijuana from him. They arrived at his house, and he got in the back seat of their car, recognizing the three occupants from Windsor High School.

The victim said he handed Harris and the driver each an ounce of marijuana.

After about 10 minutes, the victim said, Gordon got out of the front passenger seat and opened a rear door of the car. At that point, he said, Harris pulled a handgun, racked the slide, and pointed it at him while the driver turned around and pointed another handgun at him.

The victim said he tried to grab his phone and marijuana from the two men. As the car drove away, he said, he tried to grab the handgun from Harris, but Harris pulled away, hit him in the head with the handgun several times, and told him he was going to "put a hole in him."

He said the driver stopped the car on Robin Road, got out, opened the door next to the victim, pistol whipped him in the head and forcefully removed him from the vehicle. The victim said he rolled out into the road, and the driver took off.

The victim said he then had a seizure. He told police he had suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash several years earlier which had resulted in a plastic plate being inserted in his head.

Tustin reported that the victim's pupils were unequal, which he said was consistent with the victim having suffered a new brain injury, adding that he required immediate treatment at Hartford Hospital.

The officer reported that the victim and one witness positively identified Harris and Gordon from "double blind" photo presentations and that a second witness also positively identified Harris.

The officer reported that he spoke to the man identified as the driver after a car fitting the description of the one used in the robbery was seen in his driveway five days after the robbery. He said the man acknowledged that there had been a "disagreement over the sale of marijuana" in the car on Feb. 28, 2020. When asked if guns were involved, the officer reported, the man "let out a gasp of air, looked down, hesitated, then replied not that he was aware of."

