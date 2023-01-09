2 facing charges after young woman stabbed, kicked in head during road rage incident in Quincy

Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage stabbing in Quincy that left a young woman injured over the weekend.

Mindy Alleyne, 22, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned this week in Quincy District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and disorderly conduct, according to Massachusetts State Police. A 16-year-old girl, also of Boston, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Troopers responding to a report of an assault following a road rage incident in the area of Bay State Road around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday found the 22-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Equinox suffering from stab wound to her head and arm.

The victim was taken to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Alleyne stabbed the victim with a pair of scissors while her juvenile passenger kicked the victim in the head.

Troopers later recovered a pair of scissors believed to be used in the assault at the scene of the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

