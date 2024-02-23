2 facing drug charges following traffic stop in Miami Co

Feb. 23—PERU — A Kokomo woman and a Logansport man were arrested on multiple drug charges earlier this week after a routine traffic stop in Miami County.

Tiffanie Rayl, 42, and Bernard Brock, 53, are each facing two level 6 felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent for their roles in the investigation.

Rayl is also facing additional charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, possession of a legend drug and possession of a syringe, all level 6 felonies, while police say Brock also has an active warrant out of Howard County, according to an Indiana State Police media release.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, investigators say, an ISP trooper observed a white 2017 Honda Accord — later determined to be driven by Rayl — disregard a stop sign near Liberator and Matador streets in Miami County, per the release.

The trooper then reportedly stopped the vehicle and called for assistance after what the release deemed "criminal activity" allegedly taking place inside the Accord.

Ultimately, a police K-9 unit was brought to the scene and, investigators say, an open-air sniff was conducted, which indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, according to the release.

Investigators say a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills and other drug paraphernalia, per the release.

Rayl and Brock were both taken into custody without incident, and their initial hearings are still pending.

Police also state a juvenile passenger was inside the vehicle at the time the incident occurred, but the child was eventually released to a family member.