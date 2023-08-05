2 facing federal charges after substantial amount of drugs, cash seized in Trotwood

Two people are facing federal drug charges after a substantial amount of drugs and cash were seized from a Trotwood home.

On Aug. 3, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force searched a home in the 4000 block of Brenton Drive, according to a media release.

As a result of the search detectives found a “substantial amount” of fentanyl, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, U.S. currency and a gun.

Two people were arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail on federal drug charges, according to a release.

The media release did not include the identities of the two arrested.

The case remains under investigation by both task forces.








