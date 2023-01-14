2 facing first-degree murder charges in Orange County homicide

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in the Jan.7 shooting death of a 36-year-old man.

Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Tahjaii Elliott, 19, are facing first-degree murder charges for killing Carlos Moreno-Anarivia.

Deputies were called around 11 p.m. Jan. 7 to the The Plaza at Millennium Condominiums for a shooting and found Moreno-Anarivia suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrest affidavits detailing the case against Legrand and Elliott were not available. No other details were released.

