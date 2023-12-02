2 facing homicide charges in connection with Billings shooting, death of infant

TechCrunch

A ban on TikTok's app in the state of Montana, enacted earlier this year, is now on hold. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte first signed into law the U.S.'s strictest restriction on the social video app in May of this year, saying the law would protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok is operated by ByteDance, a Beijing-based operation, though now its U.S. user data is housed on Oracle servers in the U.S.