2 facing homicide charges in connection with Billings shooting, death of infant
More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
A ban on TikTok's app in the state of Montana, enacted earlier this year, is now on hold. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte first signed into law the U.S.'s strictest restriction on the social video app in May of this year, saying the law would protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok is operated by ByteDance, a Beijing-based operation, though now its U.S. user data is housed on Oracle servers in the U.S.
A US judge has blocked the TikTok ban in Montana over free speech rights.
See state requirements for minimum car insurance coverage, recommended car insurance coverage limits, and how to figure out how much car insurance you need.
Medical payments coverage, or MedPay, pays medical and funeral expenses for you and your passengers in a car accident, regardless of who is at fault. Unlike PIP, it is typically optional and does not cover lost wages.
We break down the six main types of car insurance – plus additional coverage options.
"It feels like you are literally painting a filter on your face."
“The moment that line gets crossed, I won't allow [it] no more.”
Apple's year-end review and answer to Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay, has arrived, but it's still no match for Spotify's personalized look back at your year in music. The Apple experience -- available via a URL at replay.music.apple.com -- will show you your top songs, albums, artists, genres, and other information about your listening history in 2023.
Shared a fan: 'When you really have something you need to hide, you want this.'
From Drew Barrymore's air fryer to a Kim Kardashian-approved hair treatment, we snapped up these deals in a flash.
Wow your fashion-minded friend with one of these finds.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sifts through the noise of Week 12's Sunday action.
Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal headlines this week's edition of Baker's Dozen, featuring the 13 best highlights from Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday).
Bag up the savings! Score a snazzy crossbody for $69 (from $299), a pebbled leather backpack for $120 (from $399), a $45 wallet and more.
You went wild for random doodads like splatter screens, but you also shelled out for iconic gems like AirPods and Dyson vacs.
Whether you're shopping for kids or a kid at heart, these fan-favorite kits are fun for the whole family.
Take advantage of this blowout while you still can: Crocs, Yeti and a Nautilus exercise bike for $400 (down from $1,200).
Score up to half off on Kim Kardashian's mega-popular line of bras, undies, shapewear and loungewear.
Soothe your soles with our comfy, supportive picks from Adidas, Superga, L.L. Bean, Hunter and Skechers.
Looking for the best savings on car seats for Black Friday 2023? We've got all the best Walmart Black Friday car seat deals right here!