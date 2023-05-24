2 facing multiple felony charges related to theft in Preble County

Two people have been charged with two felonies related to a theft investigation earlier this month in Preble County.

Cameron Holloway, 22 of West Alexandria, and Madison Evans, 22 of Germantown, have been charged with breaking and entering and two counts of theft in Eaton Municipal Court, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

They are alleged to have forcibly entered and stolen several items in a Monroe Township building on May 12, including an ATV and tools.

Holloway was located by Middletown Police on May 19 still in possession of the ATV. Items taken from the building were also found in a pawn shop and with the suspect.

He was arrested on May 20 and is currently in the Preble County Jail, according to online jail records.

Evans is in the Montgomery County Jail, awaiting transport to Preble County.