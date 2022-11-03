2 Fairmont residents charged with murder of Detroit man

Nov. 3—FAIRMONT — Fairmont Police have charged two people with first-degree murder for the Oct. 23 death of a 28-year-old Detroit man.

On Tuesday, first-degree murder charges were lodged against a woman who had been in custody already. Initially, 33-year-old Shekea Danielle Fox, of Fairmont, faced charges as an accessory to murder in connection with the death Sean Gardiner of Detroit, Mich.

The second suspect charged with first-degree murder for Gardiner's death is 32-year-old Naquan Rayshard Warren. However, Fairmont Police did not give any information on how Fox and Warren are connected to each other nor whether they knew Gardiner prior to his death.

On Oct. 23, Fairmont Police launched an investigation into what they characterized as "a suspicious death" after they discovered Gardiner's body at an apartment at 1012 Short Ave. in Fairmont.

After police discovered Gardiner's body, they sent it to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. However, a Fairmont Police Department criminal complaint described Gardiner's body as having "significant injuries that appeared to have caused his death."

While at the scene, officers stated they "observed a large amount of blood" in the apartment. They also noted that there was "blood splatter on the walls and ceilings of the foyer." Officers also stated that Gardiner's injuries were "not consistent with accidental injury." In a press release issued Oct. 24, Fairmont Police stated, "This appears to be a targeted incident."

Amid the blood in the apartment, officers noticed what they described as "an imprint of a cellphone in the blood on the couch," however, they were unable to locate the cellphone on the day of the scene investigation.

Two days later, on Oct. 25, officers stopped Fox while she was driving a rental car. After obtaining a warrant to search the rental car, police found "a cellphone covered in blood matching the imprint that was left on the couch," according to the complaint.

At press time, Fox and Warren were in the North Central Regional Jail where they are being held without bond.

Reach Eric Cravey at 304-367-2523.