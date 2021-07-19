2 Family Dollars robbed in separate incidents; authorities seek community help

Jul. 19—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is seeking community assistance finding a witness after a Family Dollar in Warrenville was robbed.

The robbery took place July 13 around 9:30 p.m. at the store, located at 1207 Augusta Road.

Two armed Black males entered the store after the witness exited, according to a news release. A third Black male stood watch outside the front doors during the robbery, according to a news release for the Sheriff's Office.

At gunpoint, the store employees were told to open the safe and cash registers. The suspects stole money and an amount of tobacco products, according to the release.

Before the suspects ran away, it was reported that they went through one of the store employees' cars.

A second Family Dollar located at 132 Kerr St. in North Augusta was robbed by an armed Black male. The robbery took place July 18 around 9:59 p.m., according to the release.

It is believed that the two cases are not related at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime or the witness is urged to call ACSO at 803-648-6811 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers. Tips to CrimeStoppers can be submitted online at crimesc.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through CrimeStoppers will remain anonymous.