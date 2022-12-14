Leilani Simon indicted for murder by Chatham County grand jury in her son's death

Update: A previous version of this story erroneously reported that Billie Jo Betterton, also known as Billie Jo Howell, was charged with contempt in connection with Quinton Simon's disappearance. That is incorrect and has been updated in this article.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Oct. 5, Leilani Simon reported her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, was missing from the Buckhalter Road home owned by Simon's grandparents, Billie Jo and Thomas Howell.

More than a month later, remains later identified as Quinton's, were discovered at a county landfill. A few weeks later, Leilani was charged in connection with the toddler's death. His grandmother was arrested in December.

Quinton's disappearance, the investigation and the landfill search grabbed national attention and prompted some protestors to show up at the family's Georgia home.

Where did they find Quinton Simon?

A week after the toddler was reported missing, a massive search of a Chatham County landfill started.

During the search, law enforcement officers combed through 1.2 million pounds of trash.

"The working conditions were grueling and hazardous, and searchers knew that the chances of finding Quinton were low. Historically, the FBI says landfill searches are only successful 5 percent of the time," according to the Police Department.

The search was conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Chatham County Police, FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

On Nov. 18, partial remains were found at the landfill. Ten days later, the FBI Laboratory Division confirmed the bones were those of Quinton Simon.

Quinton Simon's obituary describes love of music

Quinton Simon, 20-month-old boy missing from area around 500 block of Buckhalter Road in southwest Chatham County. He was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

Quinton Oruta (Ruth) Simon, 21 months old, of Savannah, Georgia, went to Heaven on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Quinton was born in Hinesville, Georgia. He loved TV remotes, phones and tablets. He loved to watch PJ Mask, Paw Patrol, and Dragon Tales. He enjoyed chasing his brother and copying everything that his brother did. He was a bright, happy, fun, smart, loving, little monkey. He would say “thank-you” no matter what it was, even if he was the one doing something for someone else. In the mornings, if the music was on, he would dance, smiling, spinning in a circle, and clapping. Quinton always gave everyone love and hugged their legs. Every time he did something he was proud of, he would come to whoever was close by and ask for “boom”, which was a little fist bump.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes in Pooler was in charge of arrangements.

Mother Leilani Simon charged with malice murder

Georgia resident Leilani Simon was arrested in connection to the disappearance and death of her son, Quinton Simon.

Chatham County Police arrested Leilani Simon, 22, Nov. 21, and charged her with malice murder, concealing the death of another, making a false report and making false statements in connection with the disappearance of her son, 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon.

On Oct. 12, the Chatham County Police Department named Leilani as the prime suspect in Quinton's disappearance.

Leilani was denied bond by a Chatham County judge Nov. 23. She had waived her right to a bond hearing.

Grandmother Billie Jo Betterton charged with contempt

Billie Jo Betterton, 45, the grandmother of Quinton Simon, was arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center Dec. 12. Also known as Billie Jo Howell, Betterton was charged with contempt of court. These charges are not in connection to the indictment of her daughter for the murder of her grandson.

Family conflict reported between Quinton's mother and grandmother

Before Quinton disappeared, there had been conflict between Betterton and her daughter, according to court documents and police reports.

At the time of Quinton's disappearance, Betterton had obtained custody of him and an older sibling.

In early September, Billie Jo filed a dispossessory notice with the Chatham County Magistrate Court to evict Leilani and her boyfriend Daniel Youngkin from the home on Buckhalter Road.

In April, the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Child Support Services sued to require Leilani Simon to remit monthly child support payments for her two sons. She failed to appear in Superior Court on Sept. 21, and Judge Lisa Colbert signed the Default Order for Paternity and Child Support stipulating that Leilani Simon pay $150 a month (an amount adjusted for low-income persons).

Quinton Simon's father and other family

Aside from his mother, Leilani Maree Simon, Quinton's obituary listed as survivors: father, Henry Moss, Jr.; a brother and a sister; grandparents, Billie and Tommy Howell; great-grandparents, Vernon and Ruth Sikes, Michael and Evelyn Simon; uncles, Michael Simon, Matthew Simon, Logan Simon, Paul Simon, Joe Swain, and Quinton Betterton.

Quinton's disappearance drew national attention

After Quinton's disappearance, protestors started showing up in front of the family's home, prompting police to implement measures to limit "disruption" on the street.

Several protestors were arrested. Some blocked the driveway, while others tried to stop residents from leaving. Another was arrested for banging on windows and doors of the Simon home.

Police said at the time the protests were taking "precious resources" away from the department while it was trying to be "focused on the most massive investigation in the history of CCPD."

"Many of the people claiming to want justice for Quinton have turned his tragic and heartbreaking case into a money-making circus. And, they have made it impossible for the people who live in the area to enjoy the peace and tranquility of their homes. This is unacceptable and has to stop," police said in a release.

What's next in the case?

Quinton Simon’s case and the legal proceedings against his mother are now in the hands of the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. The Police Department referred questions to District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones.

