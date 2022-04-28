2 Farmer's Markets In Hoboken Area To Reopen Next 2 Saturdays

HOBOKEN, NJ — Two area farmer's markets will open over the next two weekends, according to officials.

Hoboken 5th Ward Councilman Phil Cohen announced in his newsletter last week that the Uptown Farmers Market will reopen on Saturday, May 7, after a four-month break. It'll be located under the 14th Street Viaduct, like last year.

"It's almost farmer's market season!" Cohen said. "It’s been a long, cold winter (and early spring), so I can't wait to visit our friends at the Uptown Farmers Market under the viaduct."

Hoboken at one time had four farmer's markets running weekly, but COVID reduced the number.

Meanwhile, the Riverview Farmer's Market, just up the hill in Jersey City Heights, will reopen this Saturday, May 1. The market takes place Saturdays in the park (with playground) overlooking the west side of Hoboken. It's a walk of a few blocks from the 9th Street Light Rail elevator.

Opening day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be music, crafts for kids, yoga, and more.

Music Lineup:

10-11 a.m. Rockassori

11:30-12:30 p.m. Zydeco Revelators

Activities:

All day kids arts & crafts (while supplies last)

10-11 a.m. Yoga in the Park with Meraki Yogini

10:30-11:30 The Bubble Man

12:30-1:30 Juggler

