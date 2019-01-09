2 Fast-Growing AI Stocks to Buy in 2019

Artificial intelligence (AI) is gradually becoming a bigger part of our lives. From self-driving cars to interactions with virtual assistants and simple searches on the internet, you can be assured that there's an AI algorithm working in the background to come up with the best results.

It is well-known that NVIDIA is driving innovation in self-driving cars and Microsoft in the cloud, but a few smaller companies are using AI as a springboard for their growth and investors could benefit from taking a look.

Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), for instance, provide the infrastructure that's critical to the deployment of AI. Not surprisingly, both companies delivered solid gains last year, and they won't be hitting the pause button anytime soon.

Xilinx's chips will power AI's growth

NVIDIA has been making waves in AI thanks to its graphics cards, which are considered best suited for training AI models as they can process huge sets of data thanks to the presence of hundreds of cores. But Xilinx's field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) -- chips that can be reprogrammed for specific tasks after manufacturing -- are considered ideal for the real-world deployment of AI models because of their flexibility and low power consumption.

Developers can reprogram Xilinx's FPGAs to deploy or fine-tune AI applications, making these chips ideal for the inferencing phase that requires fewer data center resources as compared to the training phase. That's one of the reasons the FPGA market is expected to clock robust growth in the coming years, hitting revenue of $12.1 billion by 2024, as compared to $6.9 billion in 2016, according to one estimate.

Major cloud providers are already offering FPGA-based servers on their cloud computing platforms. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA), for instance, is using Xilinx's FPGAs to accelerate cloud computing workloads. The choice has turned out to be beneficial for Alibaba, as it has managed to reduce costs by 40% while tackling huge and diverse workloads.

Xilinx's chips played an important role in Alibaba's "Singles Day" shopping event in November last year, providing more than 45 billion personalized shopping recommendations to consumers based on their histories. Such benefits are the reason Microsoft has reportedly decided to use Xilinx's solutions for more than half its Azure cloud servers at the expense of Intel's FPGAs.