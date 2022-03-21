🌱 2 Fatal Shootings + 4 People Displaced After Home Fire

Good morning, Phoenix! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's everything worth knowing today in Phoenix.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 81 Low: 57.

Top stories today in Phoenix:

On Sunday morning, two seemingly unrelated fatal shootings occurred within an approximately 10 minute span in Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, Michael Miles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene and Riann Curry, 18, was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police have yet to release the description of any suspect. Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (Phoenix Patch) According to the Phoenix Fire Department, four people have been displaced after a home fire developed near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road on Sunday night. Upon arrival, the fire crew found smoke coming from the back bedroom and spread to the attic. All residents were cleared from the house. The Fire Department says investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. (The Arizona Republic) Phoenix firefighters at Station 13 saved a brood of ducks that fell in a storm drain. The distressed ducks were rescued after some people passing by noticed the incident and notified the firefighters. (12news.com KPNX)

Today in Phoenix:

Baby Rhyme and Playtime At Foothills Branch Library (11:00 AM)

Back It Up With Proof, Virtual Event (12:00 PM)

District Job Fair At Fowler District Office (4:00 PM)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk, Virtual Event (11:00 PM)

Community notes:

The Phoenix Fire Department highlights th eir “Sunday Funday” which involves spending time with family after spending 24, 48 and sometimes 72 hours away from their loved ones. (Facebook)

This is the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy the weather at a Farmers Market. Check out the one at Central and Bethany or look for one near you! (Facebook)

Get your taxes done for free. The Phoenix VITA program is here to help you at no cost. (Facebook)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

Divorce Boot Camp – Vesta Scottsdale, AZ Hub (March 23)

Taxes in Retirement Seminar (March 29)

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

