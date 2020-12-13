2 fatal shootings reported in 5 hours, one overheard by CMPD officers at traffic stop

Two fatal shootings were reported in Charlotte overnight, including one overheard by police officers conducting a traffic stop near UNC-Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Investigators say the killings took place within five hours of each other, including one reported around midnight in the 1700 block of Caroway Street. That’s in the Pavilion at UC Apartments northeast of UNC-Charlotte.

“At approximately 12 a.m., officers were on a self-initiated traffic stop near the intersection of Pavilion Blvd and University City Blvd when they heard several shots being fired in the area,” CMPD said in a press release.

“As they began to investigate the source of the fired shots, they located a male victim with a gunshot wound. ... Officers immediately requested for Medic to respond and began administering life-saving efforts to the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic a short time later.”

The other shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Andover Creek Drive. That’s in the Andover Woods apartment community in south Charlotte’s Starmount Forest area, off South Boulevard.

“When they arrived, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the public vehicular area of an apartment complex. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic,” police said in a news release.

Investigators have not said if they have suspects in the killings.

Investigators are seeking tips at 704-432-TIPS or through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.