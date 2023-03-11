2 fatally shot in Andover home, but Anoka County sheriff says there’s no public threat

Authorities are investigating in Andover after they say a man and a woman were found fatally shot in a home early Friday.

According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, deputies responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the residence in the 14900 block of Osage Street Northwest on a report of two unconscious individuals.

Deputies found the man and woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds. None of the other occupants in the home were injured.

The sheriff’s office said that while the investigation was continuing, there was no threat to the public.

The deceased individuals were not immediately identified.

