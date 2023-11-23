2 fatally wounded in separate shootings Wednesday evening on South Side, Chicago police said

Two men were fatally wounded Wednesday evening in separate shootings on the South Side, police said.

The first fatal shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

A 27-year-old man suffered wounds to the head and body, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said

About an hour later, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot in the South Chicago neighborhood in the 8700 block of South Escanaba Avenue.

Police said the man was standing outside when he was struck several times to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Thursday morning, the men had yet to be identified.

No one was in custody for either shooting, and detectives were investigating.