2 Fayette schools’ directors on leave as ‘employee compensation’ matter investigated

Fayette County Schools’ Chief School Leadership Officer for High Schools and the Chief Human Resources Officer have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an employee compensation investigation, officials said in a statement Tuesday.

In response, James McMillin, the high school director, and Jennifer Dyar, the human resources chief, told the Herald-Leader they had not done anything illegal or unethical.

The school district’s statement on the leaves said:

“Fayette County Public Schools placed James McMillin and Jennifer Dyar on paid administrative leave while an investigation into an employee compensation matter is being conducted.

“Because there is an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further unless or until further action is necessary,” the statement said.

The statement provided no details of the employee compensation matter.

In response, McMillin said Wednesday, “I do not know why I was placed on paid leave and hope this is resolved quickly.”

“What I do know is that I have never done anything illegal or unethical while serving the students, staff, and community of FCPS, and pride myself being a leader that can be trusted to always do the right thing even when it’s hard or difficult,” McMillin said.

Dyar said, “I can assure you that I have not done anything illegal or unethical and look forward to the matter being resolved quickly.”

The administrative paid leave for Dyar and McMillin is the third such recent action taken in connection with a high ranking Fayette schools’ staff member.

Paul Laurence Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball was placed on administrative paid leave last week pending an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct.