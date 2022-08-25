2 Fayetteville women charged in Campbell Soup bomb threats

Aug. 25—MAXTON — An investigation into multiple bomb threats at the Campbell Soup Company Plant in Maxton has led to the arrest of two Fayetteville women.

Adrianna C. Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Belin and Zeigler are both charged with felony conspiracy and making a false report concerning a destructive device. Beilin and Zeigler were placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $200,000 secured bond.

"This was a long-term extensive investigation by Sheriff's Office detectives and federal agents that has now led to the arrest of these suspects," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. "In disrupting the operations of this particular company with false bomb scares, this had an effect on employees and international commerce. I appreciate the hard work of the men and women that brought this to a successful conclusion."

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office began receiving reports of threats made at the company in June that caused "disruption in business" and "fear" among staff members, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told The Robesonian.

Among multiple threats received by the plant was a bomb threat phone call July 25, according to Brett Dunson, Maxton plant manager.

"Once the call was received, we immediately contacted local law enforcement, which quickly responded to the plant and directed plant leadership on an extensive search of the facility. While that search was underway, we received another threatening call," Dunson told The Robesonian in a statement at the time.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

The case was being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Divisions. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Fayetteville Police Department assisted with the investigation.

"We are grateful to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, the ATF and its agents from the Fayetteville field office, and all of the law enforcement agencies that conducted this investigation," stated Beth Jolly, a spokesperson for the Campbell Soup Company. "The safety of our employees is our highest priority and we appreciate the work done to ensure their security at our Maxton plant."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.