2 FBI agents killed attempting to serve warrant in Florida neighborhood

SUNRISE, Fla. — Two FBI agents were shot and killed while serving a warrant in a residential neighborhood in Sunrise on Tuesday morning, sources say.

The shooting happened about 6 a.m. at a complex called Reflections, where a person has barricaded himself inside a residence located at 10100 Reflections Boulevard West, between North Nob Hill Road and Hiatus Road.

The warrant was related to a child pornography case being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by federal prosecutors in Fort Lauderdale, sources confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Paramedics were called to the scene to attend to the wounded, and Fort Lauderdale police sent a small SWAT contingency team to Sunrise to assist with the situation, said Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening.

“The scene is safe,” thenrise Police Department said in a tweet shortly after 9 a.m. No further information was provided that pertained to the incident, though traffic woes may ease sooner rather than later.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, affected neighborhoods in the area of Water Terrace on Nob Hill Road are still asked to remain at their homes until we are able to open Nob Hill Road for travel,” the tweet read.

Road closures near the scene included 4200 Nob Hill Road, which was closed early Tuesday from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions. Neighborhoods along Nob Hill Road between NW 44th Street and West Oakland Park were unable to leave their communities due to the traffic shutdown on Nob Hill Road.

Davie Police Sgt. Kelvin Urbaez, said Tuesday that his department is assisting after the fact, and no Davie officers were part of the shooting and none was injured.