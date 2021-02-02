2 FBI agents killed while executing search warrant in Florida

Kathryn Krawczyk
Updated

Two FBI agents were shot and killed Tuesday morning while executing a search warrant, the bureau announced.

A team of agents and other law enforcement authorities went to a Sunrise, Florida, apartment to serve a federal court-ordered warrant in a "violent crimes against children case," the FBI said in a statement. It's unclear just how the shooting took place, but two of the officers were killed in what the FBI called an "officer-involved shooting," and three more were injured. Two of those injured were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, when agents found man being investigated had apparently barricaded himself in the apartment, officials told The New York Times. The suspect also died, but it's unclear how.

Tuesday's shooting was among the deadliest in FBI history, matching a time in 1994 when two agents were killed and another injured when a man entered the bureau's Washington, D.C. headquarters, the Times reports. An FBI agent was last fatally shot while on duty in 2008.

