2 federal inmates walk away from Millington prison, officials say

Authorities are searching for two federal inmates who were discovered missing from a prison in Millington on Monday.

According to a release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, inmates Alex Lorenzo Robinson and Deshun Ray walked away from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Memphis satellite camp.

They were discovered missing around 5 p.m.

Robinson, 40, has black hair, brown eyes, is 6′1,” and weighs around 200 pounds.

Ray, 35, has black hair, brown eyes, is 5′7,” and weighs around 162 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified, the release said, and an internal investigation was initiated.

Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the United States Marshals Service at (407) 316-5500.

Robinson was sentenced to a 180-month sentence for Conspiracy to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base (Crack).

Ray was sentenced in the Western District of Tennessee to a 180-month sentence for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The satellite camp at FCI Memphis is a minimum-security facility and currently houses 100 male offenders, the release said.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: