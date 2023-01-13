2 felons arrested after hours-long standoff near Colorado Springs

Jan. 12—The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested two wanted felons following an hours-long standoff in Security-Widefield in unincorporated El Paso County Wednesday afternoon.

Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez, 34, was wanted on several felony and misdemeanor charges including assault on a peace officer and eluding after he allegedly fled from deputies in his vehicle and caused a head-on crash earlier this month on Powers Boulevard that resulted in injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities located Kaufman-Magallanez at a home in the 600 block of Rowe Lane in the Security-Widefield area shortly after noon on Wednesday.

Nearby schools were placed on secure perimeter status, and residents were told to shelter in place at 12:45 p.m.

The task force on scene consisted of SWAT, crisis negotiators, tactical dispatchers, police dogs, the Regional Explosives Unit and medics from Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Negotiators communicated with Kaufman-Magallanez before he surrendered without incident just after 2:15 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

During negotiations with Kaufman-Magallanez, authorities determined a second fugitive was inside the home: 45-year-old Rosalind Baldursson, who was wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Baldursson barricaded herself inside the home, but the SWAT team took her into custody at around 5 p.m., and the shelter in place directive was lifted, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Both Baldursson and Kaufman-Magallanez were booked into the El Paso County jail on Wednesday.