2 firefighters die as plane goes down while surveying blaze

·1 min read

WIKIEUP, Ariz. (AP) — Two firefighters died Saturday after a aircraft they were in to respond to a wildfire crashed in Mohave County, local media reported.

The Arizona Bureau of Land Management told KPHO-TV that the aircraft helping perform aerial reconnaissance and command and control over the Cedar Basin Fire burning near Wikieup, a tiny community of about 100, crashed around noon.

The two crew members on board did not survive, officials told KPHO and the Arizona Republic.

The plane performing aerial reconnaissance helps direct aviation resources responding to a wildfire, said Dolores Garcia, a spokesperson for the bureau, told the Republic.

Garcia said these firefighters are one of the earliest personnel responding to a wildfire.

The lightning-caused Cedar Basin Fire has burned 300 acres (121 hectares). The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman accused of racism, punching 6-year-old Asian boy in the neck in Las Vegas

    A woman has been accused of punching a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week. What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex. Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.

  • 2 U.S. citizens arrested in Haitian president's assassination

    More than a dozen suspects have been arrested in the last 24 hours. Among them are two Americans from Florida.

  • Farmers block fly-tippers with forklift after catching them dumping rubbish on their land

    Farmer Steve Jones and his two sons trapped the fly-tippers.

  • Boston Pride shutting down amid criticism over lack of inclusion

    Boston Pride announced it will be shutting down after 50 years amid calls for change from members of the LGBTQ community who accused it of excluding people of color and transgender people.Why it matters: It now is unclear who will organize the Boston Pride Parade, which was rescheduled from June to October this year due to the pandemic. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe advocacy group MassEquality told AP that while the dissol

  • Victims in Golf Course Triple-Murder Were Bound With Tape, Police Say

    Cobb County Jail/GoFundMeTwo of the victims of a triple homicide at an Atlanta-area golf course over the July 4 weekend were found bound with tape, according to an arrest warrant. Paul Pierson, 76, and Henry Valdez, 46, had their hands, legs, and mouths bound when police found their bodies in the bed of a pickup truck parked near the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, last Saturday. The body of 46-year-old golf pro Gene Siller was also found near the truck. Police have

  • Letters to the Editor: Men are women's oppressors. How should this affect transgender rights?

    It's unfair to expect all women to accept nudity in intimate settings out of respect for transgender rights, says a reader.

  • The Korean Vegan calls out racist comment about Korea eating dogs, faces backlash from more vegans

    Joanne Molinaro, a vegan food blogger known as The Korean Vegan, has responded to a string of racist messages following her response to someone telling her to “get Korea to stop eating dogs.” The details: Molinaro received the message on Twitter on July 6, which she later shared on Instagram, in response to her video on how she went vegan. Molinaro further explained in a TikTok video that the user continued to stand by their message and even suggested that Molinaro should “utilize her connections with the Korean government” to change the law.

  • $1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in California

    The operation is the largest marijuana eradication of illegal cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials said.

  • 12-year-old boy defending mother fatally shoots armed home intruder

    A 12-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot an armed intruder who was threatening his mother inside their home, local authorities said.

  • Athletics have two front-runner sites in Vegas for future ballpark

    In total, the A's have looked at over 25 sites in the Las Vegas area for possible ballpark locations.

  • Death toll in Florida condo collapse 'staggering' as another 14 bodies found, mayor says

    There are now 78 confirmed fatal victims in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, officials said Friday.

  • A Man Will Serve 5 Years In Prison For A Hate Crime Attack On A Black Teen With A Bike Lock

    Lee Mouat, 43, pleaded guilty to attacking a Black teen in the face with a bike lock, knocking out several of his teeth, while yelling racial slurs.View Entire Post ›

  • Letters to the Editor: I'm transgender. Why are my rights still up for debate?

    A transgender reader says she has been attacked for using women's bathrooms, and that these attacks are shockingly common.

  • What is SF doing to fight theft? SFPD and Chesa Boudin respond

    The video of the Neiman Marcus theft went viral. Now city officials are explaining how they are responding.

  • South Dakota AG Claims His Crash Victim Wanted to Die

    Andrew Harrer/GettySIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is claiming the man he ran over and killed—allegedly while scrolling through his phone on highway at night—wanted to die.In court documents filed Friday, the state’s top lawman claimed victim Joe Boever was depressed and suicidal and may have thrown himself in front of his car as he drove home from a Republican function on Sept. 12.Ravnsborg’s lawyer, Timothy J. Rensch, is seeking a court order that would

  • Surfside building collapse latest: Death toll rises to 86

    The death toll of the devastating partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida last month rose to 86, officials announced Saturday. The recovery effort entered its 17th day on Saturday and officials said 62 victims are now identified, 211 people are accounted for, and 43 are potentially unaccounted for. “We're continuing the work on the audit of the list to get an accurate count of those unaccounted for," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a press briefing Saturday morning.

  • A McDonald's manager had a gun pulled on them after 2 customers complained about the amount of salt on their fries

    The incident took place in the drive-thru section of the restaurant. The individuals were later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

  • Archbishops U-turn on controversial race policy in bid to cut costs

    Archbishops have made a U-turned on their controversial race policy, claiming that justice officers would be too expensive to roll out across the country. In April the Archbishops’ Anti-Racism Taskforce, set up following the murder of George Floyd, published its long-awaited report aiming to bring racial equality within the Church of England. The report, From Lament to Action, set out almost 50 actions including the establishment of new, salaried "racial justice officers" in all 42 dioceses, and

  • Iowa amusement park became a political force before accident

    The Iowa amusement park where a ride accident killed one boy and critically injured another has become increasingly influential in Iowa politics as the state has trended Republican. Adventureland Park CEO Michael Krantz has donated $175,000 to county, state and federal Republican candidates since 2014. The park also has increased its lobbying at the Iowa Legislature, including for a recent law change allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to operate its rides.

  • When France extorted Haiti – the greatest heist in history

    Haitian President Jean-Pierre Boyer receiving Charles X's decree recognizing Haitian independence on July 11, 1825. Bibliotheque Nationale de FranceMuch of the reparations debate has revolved around whether the United States and the United Kingdom should finally compensate some of their citizens for the economic and social costs of slavery that still linger today. But to me, there’s never been a more clear-cut case for reparations than that of Haiti. I’m a specialist on colonialism and slavery,