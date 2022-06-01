2 firefighters injured after 2-alarm house fire in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Village neighborhood

Fire, EMS and police crews were on the scene of a two-alarm house fire in a three story structure in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Village neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety on Twitter, the residential structure fire is in the 3000 block of Terrace Street.

UPDATE:



The fire in the 3-level structure is now under control. All occupants are safe and accounted for. One resident was evaluated as a precaution. Medic 6 transported two firefighters - one with a hand laceration and one with a knee injury. The fire is under investigation. https://t.co/kHESGNSRXM — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) June 1, 2022

Pittsburgh Public Safety said two firefighters were transported for injuries. One had a knee injury and another had a cut on the hand.

The fire is now under control and under investigation.

