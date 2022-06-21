2 fires at Tri-Cities Walmarts within days. 1 is suspected arson

Fires struck Walmart stores in Richland and Kennewick within days of each other.

Kennewick police are still trying to find a man suspected of setting a stack of towels on fire Friday, while Richland police said there is no information that a Monday morning fire was intentional. Police do not believe the fires are related.

The small fire at the Kennewick store happened just before 10:45 p.m. Friday in the towel section, said Kennewick police.

The man, who was dressed in a gray jacket and tan pants was seen standing near a pile of towels, Lt. Ryan Kelly said. Shortly after walking away, a fire started there.

Kennewick police are looking for this arson suspect in the Kennewick Walmart fire.

It was quickly put out, and the store didn’t need to be evacuated. There was no structural damage.

Police initially detained someone based on statements from witnesses. They learned they didn’t have the right person, so they released him.

Now they are searching for a man who was driving a white van.

Arson suspect was believed to be driving this white van.

Anyone with information about the arson can contact the the Kennewick police department through the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

A few days after the Kennewick fire, Richland firefighters and police responded to reports of plumes of smoke rising from behind the Richland Walmart on the 2800 block of Duportail Street.

A cardboard receptacle behind Richland’s Walmart on Duportail Street caught on fire Monday morning.

Firefighters found the fire was inside a large cardboard recycling receptacle, Richland police said on Facebook.

The receptacle was dumped out and the fire was extinguished.

While investigators don’t have any evidence that the fire was intentional, they are asking for anyone with information to contact police through the non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333.