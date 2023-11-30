These 2 Florida cities ranked 'least sinful.' What makes them them saints?

A recent study proves that Las Vegas isn't the only sin city in the U.S. It also showed that there are saints among us.

Personal finance company WalletHub recently released its annual list of the most sinful cities in America, with two Florida cities with spots on the bottom of the list.

“Every city struggles with one flaw or another, from high bullying rates and frequent hate crimes to a prevalence of binge eating and excessive drinking among residents," WalletHub Analysist Cassandra Happe. "While it is a personal choice to indulge in one vice or another, these choices can have a financial impact on others in the community, especially when more and more residents partake in these activities.”

What makes a city sinful or not?

The methodology shows that the study evaluated 182 U.S. cities based on seven behaviors: anger/hatred, jealousy, excesses/vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness. Experts further explain that they examined relevant metrics within those seven groups for each city and assigned a numerical value to that metric, graded on a 100-point scale.

For example, under “anger and hatred,” researchers looked at the rates of violent crime and bullying, in addition to eight other factors. As for “greed,” researchers did a search of how many casinos were in the area and its share of adults with gambling additions.

Researchers then used the data from each metric to calculate each city’s weighted average and used that to rank the cities from most to least sinful.

What Florida cities are considered the 'least sinful' in the country?

So which cities in the Sunshine State are full of saints, so to speak? According to the study, it's Cape Coral and Port St. Lucie.

How Port St. Lucie ranks in 'sins'

WalletHub found that Port St. Lucie has second fifth lowest thefts per capita and Cape Coral has the fifth lowest thefts. They were beaten by Aurora, Illinois for first place.

It also found that Port St. Lucie placed fifth for fewest violent crimes per capita, with first place going to Irvine, California. A deeper look at the Treasure Coast city shows that placed 178 out of 182, specifically ranking in these categories:

Lust: 154

Jealousy: 111

Greed: 177

Vanity: 164

Laziness: 124

Anger and Hatred: 174

Excesses and vices: 101

Overall score in sinful behaviors: 28.57

How Cape Coral ranks in 'sins'

As for Southwest Florida's Cape Coral, it placed out 175 of 182:

Lust: 91

Jealousy: 135

Greed: 176

Vanity: 155

Laziness: 104

Anger and Hatred: 172

Excesses and vices: 130

Overall score in sinful behaviors: 29.21

What are all the top 15 least sinful cities in America?

Starting from the least sinful city, here are the top cities:

Pearl City, Hawaii Fremont, California Bridgeport, Connecticut Madison, Wisconsin Port St. Lucie, Florida Columbia, Maryland South Burlington, Vermont Cape Coral, Florida West Valley City, Utah Laredo, Texas Yonkers, New York Portland, Maine Worcester, Massachusetts Nashua, New Hampshire Boise, Idaho

Did any Florida cities make Florida cities the top 15 for most sinful cities?

On the other end of the spectrum, Miami and Orlando are two of the Sunshine State's most sinful cities, according to WalletHub.

How Miami ranks in 'sins'

South Florida's Miami placed ninth on the list, seeing separate scores in each category such as:

Lust: 7

Jealousy: 10

Greed: 78

Anger and Hatred: 114

Excesses and vices: 157

Overall score in sinful behaviors: 53.01

How Orlando ranks in 'sins'

As for Central Florida's Orlando, it nabbed the 12th spot of the list with these statistics:

Lust: 17

Jealousy: 7

Greed: 162

Anger and Hatred: 7

Excesses and vices: 104

Overall score in sinful behaviors: 51.24

What are all the top 15 most sinful cities in America?

Las Vegas, Nevada Houston, Texas Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Los Angeles, California Atlanta, Georgia Denver, Colorado Dallas, Texas Phoenix, Arizona Miami, Florida Cleveland, Ohio St. Louis, Missouri Orlando, Florida Baton Rouge, Louisiana New York City, New York North Las Vegas, Nevada

