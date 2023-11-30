These 2 Florida cities ranked 'least sinful.' What makes them them saints?
A recent study proves that Las Vegas isn't the only sin city in the U.S. It also showed that there are saints among us.
Personal finance company WalletHub recently released its annual list of the most sinful cities in America, with two Florida cities with spots on the bottom of the list.
“Every city struggles with one flaw or another, from high bullying rates and frequent hate crimes to a prevalence of binge eating and excessive drinking among residents," WalletHub Analysist Cassandra Happe. "While it is a personal choice to indulge in one vice or another, these choices can have a financial impact on others in the community, especially when more and more residents partake in these activities.”
What makes a city sinful or not?
The methodology shows that the study evaluated 182 U.S. cities based on seven behaviors: anger/hatred, jealousy, excesses/vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness. Experts further explain that they examined relevant metrics within those seven groups for each city and assigned a numerical value to that metric, graded on a 100-point scale.
What vices are Floridians guilty of? 2 Florida cities on top 15 most sinful US cities list.
For example, under “anger and hatred,” researchers looked at the rates of violent crime and bullying, in addition to eight other factors. As for “greed,” researchers did a search of how many casinos were in the area and its share of adults with gambling additions.
Researchers then used the data from each metric to calculate each city’s weighted average and used that to rank the cities from most to least sinful.
What Florida cities are considered the 'least sinful' in the country?
So which cities in the Sunshine State are full of saints, so to speak? According to the study, it's Cape Coral and Port St. Lucie.
How Port St. Lucie ranks in 'sins'
WalletHub found that Port St. Lucie has second fifth lowest thefts per capita and Cape Coral has the fifth lowest thefts. They were beaten by Aurora, Illinois for first place.
It also found that Port St. Lucie placed fifth for fewest violent crimes per capita, with first place going to Irvine, California. A deeper look at the Treasure Coast city shows that placed 178 out of 182, specifically ranking in these categories:
Lust: 154
Jealousy: 111
Greed: 177
Vanity: 164
Laziness: 124
Anger and Hatred: 174
Excesses and vices: 101
Overall score in sinful behaviors: 28.57
How Cape Coral ranks in 'sins'
As for Southwest Florida's Cape Coral, it placed out 175 of 182:
Lust: 91
Jealousy: 135
Greed: 176
Vanity: 155
Laziness: 104
Anger and Hatred: 172
Excesses and vices: 130
Overall score in sinful behaviors: 29.21
What are all the top 15 least sinful cities in America?
Starting from the least sinful city, here are the top cities:
Pearl City, Hawaii
Fremont, California
Bridgeport, Connecticut
Madison, Wisconsin
Port St. Lucie, Florida
Columbia, Maryland
South Burlington, Vermont
Cape Coral, Florida
West Valley City, Utah
Laredo, Texas
Yonkers, New York
Portland, Maine
Worcester, Massachusetts
Nashua, New Hampshire
Boise, Idaho
Did any Florida cities make Florida cities the top 15 for most sinful cities?
On the other end of the spectrum, Miami and Orlando are two of the Sunshine State's most sinful cities, according to WalletHub.
How Miami ranks in 'sins'
South Florida's Miami placed ninth on the list, seeing separate scores in each category such as:
Lust: 7
Jealousy: 10
Greed: 78
Anger and Hatred: 114
Excesses and vices: 157
Overall score in sinful behaviors: 53.01
How Orlando ranks in 'sins'
As for Central Florida's Orlando, it nabbed the 12th spot of the list with these statistics:
Lust: 17
Jealousy: 7
Greed: 162
Anger and Hatred: 7
Excesses and vices: 104
Overall score in sinful behaviors: 51.24
What are all the top 15 most sinful cities in America?
Las Vegas, Nevada
Houston, Texas
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Los Angeles, California
Atlanta, Georgia
Denver, Colorado
Dallas, Texas
Phoenix, Arizona
Miami, Florida
Cleveland, Ohio
St. Louis, Missouri
Orlando, Florida
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New York City, New York
North Las Vegas, Nevada
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 2 Florida cities on top 15 least-sinful US cities list. What are they?