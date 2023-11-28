2 Florida cities on top 15 most sinful US cities list. What vices are Floridians guilty of?

It looks like Las Vegas isn't the only "Sin City" in America.

Personal finance company WalletHub recently released its annual list of the most sinful cities in America, with the number one title not surprising anyone. However, two Florida cities snagged a spot within the top 15.

What exactly makes a city sinful?

A deeper look into the methodology shows that the study evaluated 182 U.S. cities based on seven behaviors: anger/hatred, jealousy, excesses/vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

Experts further explain that they examined relevant metrics within those seven groups for each city and assigned a numerical value to that metric, graded on a 100-point scale.

For example, under “anger and hatred,” researchers looked at the rates of violent crime and bullying, in addition to eight other factors. As for “greed,” researchers did a search of how many casinos were in the area and its share of adults with gambling additions.

Researchers then used the data from each metric to calculate each city’s weighted average and used that to rank the cities from most to least sinful.

What Florida cities made the top 15 most sinful cities?

Miami and Orlando are two of the Sunshine State's most sinful cities, according to WalletHub.

South Florida's Miami placed ninth on the list, seeing separate scores in each category such as:

Lust: 7

Jealousy: 10

Greed: 78

Anger and Hatred: 114

Excesses and vices: 157

Overall score in sinful behaviors: 53.01

As for Central Florida's Orlando, it nabbed the 12th spot of the list with these statistics:

Lust: 17

Jealousy: 7

Greed: 162

Anger and Hatred: 7

Excesses and vices: 104

Overall score in sinful behaviors: 51.24

Why is Las Vegas the most 'Sinful City' in America?

We already know who's in the top spot but what exactly makes Las Vegas so "sinful" compared to other cities?

According to the study, it received a final score of 63.03, with high scores in the "greed," "lust," and "jealously" categories. Experts further explained why the Nevada hot spot has gained this reputation.

"The city has a ‘round-the-clock nightlife as well as an abundance of casinos that make you forget what time it is and how much you can afford to wager,' " experts write. "Plus, there’s no shortage of adult entertainment options in Sin City — not to mention a plethora of buffets to pig out on, spas in which to channel your inner sloth and more."

What are all the top 15 most sinful cities in America?

Las Vegas, Nevada Houston, Texas Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Los Angeles, California Atlanta, Georgia Denver, Colorado Dallas, Texas Phoenix, Arizona Miami, Florida Cleveland, Ohio St. Louis, Missouri Orlando, Florida Baton Rouge, Louisiana New York City, New York North Las Vegas, Nevada

What are all the top 15 least sinful cities in America?

On the other end of the spectrum, two Florida also placed within the top 15 least sinful cities. Starting from the least sinful city, here are the top cities:

Pearl City, Hawaii Fremont, California Bridgeport, Connecticut Madison, Wisconsin Port St. Lucie, Florida Columbia, Maryland South Burlington, Vermont Cape Coral, Florida West Valley City, Utah Laredo, Texas Yonkers, New York Portland, Maine Worcester, Maine Nashua, New Hampshire Boise, Idaho

WalletHub asked experts: To what extent is sinful behavior innate versus influenced by your surroundings?

How much of these behaviors can be attributed to our cities? Does Miami's environment really make residents more jealous and greedy than in other parts of country?

JoEllen Pederson, associate professor of sociology, Department of Sociology, Anthropology, & Criminal Justice at Longwood University, spends quite a bit of time trying to understand what we control on our own and what is socialized into us.

"According to Grusec and Hastings (2014), socialization refers to the processes whereby individuals are taught the skills, behavior patterns, values, and motivations needed for competent functioning in a culture," Pederson said. "Which brings me to my second point. What we see as sinful behavior is taught through socialization. It is based on the norms and values of the society in which we reside. How we define sinful behavior, therefore, is influenced by our surroundings."

Another expert, Ph.D. Professor of Communication at the University of Missouri Debbie Dougherty, said these kinds of destructive behaviors are a combination of several community-level phenomena such as poverty, hopelessness, habituated crime, a failure of social services, unfortunate educational situations, patterns of destructive communication, and a lack of life-sustaining work.

"Unfortunately, destructive behavior tends to be self-perpetuating in that the more drug use, etc., the less likely businesses will stay in a community, increasing the pace of the phenomenon that creates the groundwork for the destructive behavior," Dougherty said.

