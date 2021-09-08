2 Florida men caught with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 500,000 people

Florida officials arrested two men in possession of enough fentanyl to kill nearly 500,000 people.

Flagler County deputies arrested Brian Pirraglia and Michael Connelly on Tuesday, according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Pirraglia’s home in Palm Coast and found various drug paraphernalia.

They found used hypodermic syringes, spoons with a white, powdery residue, a glass vial, and a metal grinder in the master bedroom of the home, according to the press release.

During a search of the kitchen, officials found 510 grams of fentanyl and a plastic jar labeled “Protein” containing another 406 grams of the drug.

Both men have an extensive criminal history, according to the press release.

Connelly’s dates back to 2007 for charges of fraud, grand theft auto, cocaine and hydromorphone possession, and probation violation.

Pirraglia’s dates back to 2014, including shoplifting charges, fentanyl possession, and resisting an officer without violence.

“These two are frequent guests at the Green Roof Inn and have yet to learn their lesson,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Between these two poison peddlers, they had enough fentanyl to kill 481,000 people, which is more than the population of Flagler and St. Johns County combined!”

Officials transported both men to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention facility.

They charged Connelly with drug paraphernalia/equipment and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. He is being held on a $3,000 bond, according to the press release.

Pirraglia is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment.

He is being held on a $500 bond.