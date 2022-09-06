2 Florida men sentenced in child porn case that led to rescue of abused 5-year-old

Two men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a child pornography production and distribution operation.

Christian Rice, of Melbourne, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on charges of production, distribution and possession of child pornography. He’ll also have to spend 20 years on sex offender probation after the 30 years is up.

47-year-old Robert Ripley, from Jacksonville, was also sentenced in the case to 14 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of sex offender probation on a charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation back in July of 2021 when their Special Operations Response Team Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography being distributed by way of an online chat group.

Investigators determined Rice was abusing a five-year-old child, filming the abuse, then providing the footage to Ripley who would then share the images to a social media group he was moderating.

According to the sheriff’s office, agents working the case were also able to identify and rescue the child from the abuse.

The investigation was a joint operation that included the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes against Children task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.

“Join me in commending the incredible efforts of everyone involved in this investigation and rescue of this child,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a statement.” These Agents work around the clock to ensure that those who would victimize our most precious and innocent of citizens are put in the only place they should be allowed to breathe air, behind bars in a cell where they can never harm a child again.”

