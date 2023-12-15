2 Florida teens charged after dispute over Christmas decorations leads to gunfire, knife attack

Two Central Florida teens are facing felony charges after police say a confrontation over Christmas decorations led to gunfire.

According to the Titusville Police Department, officers responded to 911 calls from the 1500 block of Fuji Drive at approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired.

Investigators say the incident began when the victim confronted one of the suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Vance Shannon, because Shannon pulled the Christmas lights down from the victim’s home.

According to Shannon’s arrest report, everything that followed was captured by home security cameras.

Police say the victim followed Shannon’s car a short distance away as it left the area, at which point Shannon pulled a gun on the victim and told him to leave.

At that point, police say Shannon drove back to the victim’s home and reversed into the front yard, destroying more Christmas decorations.

According to the report, the victim then used his own truck to ram Shannon’s car, which is when a 17-year-old girl who had been in Shannon’s car got out and attacked the victim with a knife, cutting his left hand.

That’s when police say Shannon fired his gun at the victim from his car while shouting “I’ll kill you!” Police say Shannon hit the victim’s truck with five gunshots before missing a final shot aimed at the victim’s head.

Both suspects got back into Shannon’s car and fled the scene, leaving behind the grill of the car and a purse containing both of their driver’s licenses. Police later found them both at the female suspect’s home in Mims and took them into custody.

Shannon was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting a firearm into a vehicle. He also faces a charge of criminal mischief for the destruction of the Christmas decorations. He’s being held in the Brevard County jail on a total of $173,000 bond.

The 17-year-old female suspect was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, both felonies. She was remanded to the Brevard County Juvenile Justice Center.

The victim was treated at the scene for a minor knife wound. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

