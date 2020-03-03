2 Ford employees in China contracted the coronavirus, and the company is restricting all travel globally

Bogdan Cristel / Reuters

Ford is restricting all company travel globally until March 27, a company spokesman told Business Insider.

Two Ford employees in China were quarantined and are recovering from the coronavirus, the spokesman said, though the decision to halt travel was made separately from those two cases.

More than 3,100 people around the world have died from the coronavirus and over 92,000 have been infected.

Two Ford employees in China were quarantined and are recovering from the coronavirus, said TR Reid, Ford's director of corporate and public policy communications.

He said the decision to halt travel was made independent of the two cases and that the employees were treated immediately.

While the ban is currently slated to last until March 27, Reid said Ford will be reviewing the situation on a weekly basis and is prepared to extend the ban "a little or a lot" depending on how the virus develops.

Ford is urging employees to find "creative ways" to do in-person tasks. Exceptions will be "rare" and only made for regional travel, such as travel within Europe for European employees or within the United States for US employees, Reid said.

Exceptions to the ban will only be made for activities that are critical to business, can only be done in-person, and do not cause an "undue risk" to employees, Reid said. Senior department leaders would need to approve any exceptions.

The move was first reported by Bloomberg's Keith Naughton.

Ford's decision to restrict travel comes as other global companies halt employee travel and close offices around the world. Fiat Chrysler put a travel restriction in place late last week, a spokesperson told CNBC.

Business Insider's Rob Price reported on Tuesday that Google has stopped international business travel after an employee in the company's Zurich office tested positive for the coronavirus.

Amazon told its employees in February to avoid non-essential domestic or international travel. Salesforce, LG, Apple and others have put similar restrictions in place.

